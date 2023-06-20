Fakeeh Care Group integrates Wolters Kluwer’s UpToDate in YASASII EMR clinical workflow

DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Health, a global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, has announced the first-ever integration of its UpToDate® clinical decision support (CDS) in Fakeeh Technologies’ YASASII® electronic medical record (EMR) system. Fakeeh Care Group, a leading healthcare network and care management company, has now integrated the globally recognized CDS at three hospitals in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Ziyad Alharbi, Group Executive Director, Academic and Training Affairs at the Fakeeh Care Group stated: “Having easy access to all patient information and medication details through the UpToDate Infobutton with just one click definitely increases efficiency.”

“The integration of UpToDate into YASASII will help align medical practice with the best evidence, while improving the clinical workflow and quality of patient care,” added Garry Edwards, Clinical Effectiveness Vice President for EMEA at Wolters Kluwer Health.

Founded in 1978, the Fakeeh Care Group provides comprehensive secondary and tertiary services in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with an emphasis on preventative healthcare. The integration of UpToDate into the hospitals’ EMR supports the Fakeeh Care Group’s goal of providing world-class healthcare to its patients. The integration is now in place at three hospitals: the Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospitals in Jeddah and Riyadh, and Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai.

Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President and Chairman of the Board of the Fakeeh Care Group, commented: “The Fakeeh Care Group is more than just a hospital group; it also acts as an academic hospital with undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The reason we chose UpToDate is to ensure that we have the latest updated clinical information available to our clinicians and students, especially as it is crucial for the quality of education and patient care we provide. As a nationally and internationally accredited organization, we also need to have access to the most current and reliable information to maintain our high standards of care.”

The UpToDate integration was completed by Fakeeh Technologies, a subsidiary of Fakeeh Care Group and a provider of integrated IT and software solutions to the healthcare industry based in India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

