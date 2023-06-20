As Parliament passes historic child care legislation, families and educators hold Day of Action to say “Child Care is Worth More”; call for better pay, better quality, better access.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the heels of the passage of Canada’s national child care legislation Monday, child care advocates in Ontario are calling attention to the challenges facing Canada’s road to $10-a-day child care.

On Tuesday June 20, 2023, communities around Ontario are holding a Worth More Day of Action to bring attention to the need to improve access to the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care system by solving the child care workforce shortage with decent work and pay.

“ We’ve promised families affordability, but that means little if they can’t access a space at all. Right now, child care programs are limiting their enrolment because they cannot staff,” said Carolyn Ferns, of the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care.

Organizers of the Worth More Day of Action will be making child care visible in their communities, from public rallies and marches to actions at local child care centres. Events are being organized in communities across Ontario including London, Ottawa, Peterborough, Toronto, Sudbury, and Wawa.

As part of the day, the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care has launched two new petitions: one for families on waitlists and one for families lucky to have a space. Both call on the federal and provincial governments to work together to expand access to child care by solving the workforce crisis and funding more spaces.

“ To solve the workforce crisis, we need a real workforce strategy including a salary scale starting at $30 per hour for Registered Early Childhood Educators and $25 per hour for non-RECE staff,” said Alana Powell of the Association of Early Childhood Educators Ontario.

The AECEO and OCBCC have also called for a child care workforce strategy to include:

Benefits and pensions;

Paid sick days;

Professional development time;

Paid programming time.

ECEs and child care workers are worth more. Families on waitlists are worth more. Families needing subsidy are worth more. We need our governments working together to ensure we meet the promise of $10-a-day child care for all.

LOCAL DAY OF ACTION PUBLIC EVENTS

LONDON What: Worth More Day event with families When: Tuesday, June 20th at 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Where: Wortley Village on The Green, 165 Elmwood Road, London, ON Local contact: Jessica Phillips, Early Years Advocates London, 519-452-4430 x 2055.

PETERBOROUGH What: Dots for Spots Rally in the Park When: Tuesday June 20th, 2023, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Where: Beavermead Park, 2011 Ashburnham Drive, Peterborough, ON K9L 1P8 Local contact: Sheila Olan Maclean, co-CEO, Compass Early Learning and Care, 705-927-7336.

SUDBURY What: Pick-up, Cool-Down, Speak-Out event with families When: Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Where: Discovery Early Learning & Care, 2603 Falconbridge Road, Garson, ON Local contact: Tracy Saarikoski, Executive Director, Discovery Early Learning & Care, 705 690 3684.

TORONTO What: Pick-Up, Cool-Down, Speak-Out event with families When: Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Where: The Neighbourhood Group Bellevue Child Care Centre, 91 Bellevue Avenue, Toronto, ON Local contact: Carolyn Ferns, Policy Coordinator, Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, 647-218-1275

lf/cope491