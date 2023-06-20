Elligo Health Research Partners With Mindful Health Solutions to Bring Technology-Enabled Clinical Research Services to Clinics Across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elligo Health Research®, the largest healthcare-enabling research organization, announced they have entered into a new partnership with Mindful Health Solutions, a professional medical corporation focused on treating depression and mental health conditions. Through this partnership, Elligo will provide its technology-powered research services to Mindful Health Solutions’ clinics across the U.S., enabling their participation in industry-sponsored clinical trials.

Mindful Health Solutions is one of the nation’s leading providers of innovative behavioral health care and joins an illustrious list of partners working to add more research sites to Elligo’s network — already over 400 strong. Further expanding the Elligo Research Network increases the number of sites and patients available for research participation, thus accelerating clinical trial recruitment and ensuring more diverse enrollment.

“Clinical trial sponsors need ways to enroll more diverse patients into trials, especially in light of the FDA’s new FDORA laws [FDA Omnibus Reform Act of 2022] that address clinical trial diversity, and to do this quickly to avoid delays in timelines,” said Elligo CEO John Potthoff, Ph.D. “This partnership with Mindful Health Solutions expands network reach to deliver on these two top challenges, and being part of this network helps augment patient care while efficiently advancing the development of new medicines and therapies.”

“We’re a team of clinicians and staff who have dedicated our lives to research, education, and treating those with mental health conditions,” said Mindful Health Solutions CEO John Minahan. “Elligo offers a uniquely unified clinical research ecosystem that enhances our philosophy for patient-centered care, relieves physicians of burdens typically associated with clinical research, and, ultimately, increases access to research participation. Patients gain access to the latest, most advanced medical innovations and we all gain better treatments.”

About Elligo Health Research®

Elligo Health Research accelerates clinical trials through EHR data, our proprietary IntElligo® technology, and direct access to known, diverse patients from more than 115 hospitals and major health systems, 200 healthcare-based sites, and 100 research-based sites. Our PatientSelect® model engages our network of networks to optimize the intersection of healthcare and research and bring more patients clinical research as a care option. Our SiteSelect model and Research Partner Services enable sites to seamlessly participate in trials, further advancing the development of new pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and diagnostic products.

About Mindful Health Solutions

Mindful Health Solutions is one of the nation’s leading providers of innovative behavioral health care with a focus on cutting-edge treatment protocols such as TMS, Esketamine, and IV Ketamine for patients struggling with treatment-resistant depression and other psychiatric illnesses. We founded one of the first TMS-focused clinics in the US and have deep expertise in the field of non-invasive brain stimulation. We then went on to establish one of the first clinics to provide Esketamine (Spravato) therapy at scale, and recently incorporated IV Ketamine into our depression treatment pathway. Patients at Mindful Health Solutions have access to true thought leaders in the field focused on bringing academic rigor and years of experience with novel therapeutics to an integrated treatment strategy. We are currently leaning into the promise of psychedelic therapies for depression and PTSD as well as leveraging our extensive clinical outcomes repository to develop predictive algorithms that will help guide our clinicians in selecting the best treatment modality for their patients. We have grown to 24 outpatient clinics located in California, Georgia, Texas, and Washington and continue to expand our innovative, precision-medicine platform into new markets.