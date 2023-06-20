Financial Advisor Team Nautilus Wealth Management Joins UBS in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBS today announced that Financial Advisors Gregg Palmer and Jason Kaimer, of Nautilus Wealth Management Group, have joined the firm’s La Jolla/San Diego office of the UBS Pacific Desert Market. Gregg and Jason are joined by Client Service Associate Saba Lak.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Gregg, Jason and Saba to UBS, and we look forward to collaborating with them as we continue to enhance our capabilities serving clients in this key market,” said Justin Frame, Market Head for the Pacific Desert Market at UBS. “This team brings deep experience managing both sides of the balance sheet and they employ tailored investment strategies as well as commercial and personal lending to deliver a broad range of sophisticated solutions to clients.”

Gregg Palmer joins UBS as a Financial Advisor with nearly three decades of experience working in the wealth management industry. He focuses on developing and implementing comprehensive wealth management solutions for his clients, with the assistance of a multi-disciplinary team of specialists. Prior to joining UBS, Gregg worked at First Republic for nearly 12 years where he held the titles of Managing Director and Wealth Advisor. Before that, he spent 16 years with Wells Fargo working with high-net worth families after beginning his financial services career with Nicolas Applegate Capital Management in San Diego. Gregg earned his Bachelor of Arts from Boston University and currently holds his SIE and Series 7, 63 and 65 registrations and California Insurance licenses. He has previously been a Board member of St. Vincent De Paul Villages and enjoys volunteering for various non-profits around San Diego.

Jason Kaimer also joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and has more than 30 years of experience working in financial services. He spent the past 24 years at First Republic, where he was Senior Managing Director and initially spearheaded the firm’s residential construction lending department, before transitioning into private banking and wealth management. Jason attended San Diego State University and holds Series 7 and 63 registrations as well as Life and Property Insurance Licenses. He has volunteered his time as a liaison with First Republic Bank and Junior Achievement to support several volunteer programs on financial literacy education for students, including 4th to 5th graders and high school students. Jason lives in San Diego with his wife Jackie and their three boys.

Client Service Associate Saba Lak also joins from First Republic Private Bank, where she spent five years as a Preferred Banker. She was previously with Wells Fargo as a Personal Banker for nearly seven years. Saba has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Finance from San Diego State University and has also achieved the Business Strategy Certification from Harvard Business School Online. She is a registered notary public and certified loan signing agent. Saba lives in La Jolla; she and her fiancé Peter enjoy traveling and scuba diving in remote parts of the world.

