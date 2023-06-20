Shane Co. Partners with Jewelry Insurance Provider, Zillion, to Offer Customers New Coverage Options

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shane Co., a fourth-generation, family-owned fine jeweler since 1929, has announced its partnership with Zillion, a leading insurance company, to instantly provide customers with coverage for in-store purchases. Shane Co. is already recognized as an industry-leader for its free lifetime warranty that covers the center stone, resizing, and maintenance. Now, customers will be provided the option to add on total loss and theft coverage for every purchase of fine jewelry.

Securing fine jewelry insurance safeguards not only the material worth of precious gems and metals but also the profound sentiments they hold. Jewelry insurance offers a brilliant shield, safeguarding the legacy of exquisite craftsmanship and cherished memories.

Zillion’s insurance is embedded into a retailer's point of sales system, making the experience for the retailer and the customer seamless. Starting June 15, 2023, Shane Co. customers will be given the option of insuring their purchase in-store at any of Shane Co.’s 21 stores nationwide.

“ As your friend in the jewelry business, we are a company centered around being a jeweler our customers can count on,” said Rordan Shane, President and CEO of Shane Co. “ We have partnered with Zillion because we believe they share our dedication to this mission. While we offer the best warranty in the business, which fully covers the jewelry while a customer has it in their possession, we wanted to make sure they have an easy and convenient coverage option for total loss. Zillion’s commitment to effortlessly insure our customers’ jewelry without applications or appraisals, coupled with the added ease of service for our associates, is simply phenomenal.”

“ Retailers are embracing embedded insurance to benefit customers and elevate service value,” said Adam Black, Zillion’s Managing Director. “ Shane Co. has a keen understanding of how to align with modern consumer expectations, and Zillion’s instant insurance affords both retailer and guest an immediate protection benefit like no other. It’s frictionless, and the Shane Co. / Zillion partnership puts the focus squarely where it belongs - on the customer.”

About Shane Co.

A family-owned fine jeweler since 1929, Shane Co. makes handcrafted fine jewelry that helps everyone shine their brightest every day. Designed in-house and finished by on-site jewelers, Shane Co. is the go-to place to discover truly unique pieces for celebrating a milestone, a one-of-a-kind gift, the perfect engagement ring, or treating yourself. With a passion for diamonds and gemstones that goes back four generations, Shane Co. responsibly sources hand-selected stones cut to the highest standards. Shane Co., your friend in the jewelry business, is a place where everyone is welcome. Visit us at www.ShaneCo.com or at our 21 locations nationwide.

About Zillion

Zillion provides embedded insurance at the point of sale, making the experience instant and effortless for retailers and their customers. Qualified retailers can join Zillion’s exclusive partner network and offer peace of mind to customers while they shop in-store and online. Zillion’s technology platform is used by leading companies in the jewelry industry and customers are backed by insurance giant AXA XL, rated A+ Superior by A.M. Best.