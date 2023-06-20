Hemmings Selects ACERTUS as Exclusive Logistics Partner to Deliver Collectible Car Marketplace Shipping Solution

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACERTUS, the only automotive logistics-as-a-service platform, today announced it has been named the exclusive logistics provider for Hemmings, the world's largest online collector vehicle marketplace. The partnership helps customers overcome one of the biggest barriers to buying and selling collectible cars: fast and efficient shipping they can trust. By integrating with ACERTUS’ platform, Hemmings delivers seamless access to appropriate carriers so collectors can easily purchase one-of-a-kind vehicles and secure safe, reliable shipping in one swift transaction.

The collaboration brings together Hemmings’ robust inventory of collector cars with ACERTUS deep shipping expertise, unmatched infrastructure, and industry-leading technology to remove friction from the collector car purchasing experience. With the nation’s largest network of carefully vetted carriers and drivers in the industry, innovative technology to obtain quotes, secure transports and track shipments, and an emphasis on asset protection, the company delivers speed, efficiency and visibility with every order. By partnering with ACERTUS, Hemmings’ car enthusiasts can now source and sell treasured vintage vehicles and ensure their investment is protected with safe, reliable car shipping.

“Hemmings and ACERTUS have a shared desire to put the customer first,” said Trent Broberg, CEO of ACERTUS. “This customer-centric mentality drives our innovation and superior service and made this partnership a natural fit. It’s crucial that shippers can trust that their one-of-a-kind vehicle will arrive in the same condition as it was purchased. We at ACERTUS are thrilled to help Hemmings serve collector car buyers beyond the initial transaction with simple and seamless delivery, powered by our platform.”

Hemmings Marketplace has a 70-year history of guiding and supporting buyers and sellers in their pursuit of collector cars.

“In ACERTUS, we feel like we have found a partner as equally committed to customer success and support as we are,” said Jonathan Shaw, President of Hemmings. “In partnership with ACERTUS, Hemmings Shipping has jointly developed a frictionless pathway that is tailored to meet the needs of automotive enthusiasts to ensure an uninterrupted process from pick up to delivery of their collector car. Hemmings Marketplace is the premier place to buy, sell and now transport your next ride with quality service, impeccable speed and ultimate protection.”

To learn more about ACERTUS, visit: www.ACERTUSdelivers.com. For more information on Hemmings, please see: www.hemmings.com

About ACERTUS

ACERTUS is the only omnichannel automotive logistics platform that provides end-to-end solutions for vehicle lifecycle management. With a focus on technology and innovation, ACERTUS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including vehicle transport, storage, maintenance, title, registration, and compliance services, among others. With one company to handle the entire vehicle journey, this strategy dramatically improves efficiency and reliability for customers. For more information visit www.ACERTUSdelivers.com.

About Hemmings:

From humble beginnings in 1954, Hemmings has grown to become the premier resource for vehicles, parts, services, and information for the collector car community. The Hemmings.com Marketplace platform includes Hemmings Auctions, Hemmings Make Offer, traditional classifieds, and the flagship publication Hemmings Motor News. Hemmings is located in Bennington, Vermont.