Color Of Change Selects Thoughtworks to Build Social Change Campaign Management Tool

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering, today announced that it will collaborate with the Color Of Change, a 501(c)(4) organization and the nation's largest online racial justice organization, to build a tool that helps teams comprised of diverse staff and volunteers collaborate and manage social change campaigns.

Founded in 2005 with a mission to build a more human, less hostile world for Black people in the US, Color Of Change designs campaigns to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back and champions solutions that move everyone forward. With a national online force driven by seven million members, Color Of Change is working with Thoughtworks to build an ecosystem of digital tools on AWS that will help staff engage the organization’s members to complete a successful petition campaign and ultimately make an impact in the fight against racism and injustice.

“ Color Of Change members are challenging injustice and taking action on critical issues from criminal justice to media representations to the social safety net, so that we can build the power necessary to transform the written and unwritten rules of society,” said Uchenna Moka-Solana, Chief Technology Officer, Color Of Change. “ By partnering with Thoughtworks, we’re empowering our staff with a digital tool that will help them better manage the campaign development process aligned to goals, timelines and the outcomes of our progress towards a more human world for Black people in America.”

The Color Of Change and Thoughtworks development teams will design and deliver a digital experience for the Color Of Change community of staff, volunteers and supporters. Following best practices in user experience design and software engineering principles, the team will leverage agile delivery and modern DevOps principles to prioritize tool requirements and iteratively determine new features and capabilities, adapting to evolving organizational needs and demands.

“ The Color Of Change’s campaigns and initiatives are driving changes that are making an extraordinary impact on racism and injustice,” said Chris Murphy, chief executive officer of Thoughtworks North America. “ We’re extremely proud to be supporting the Color Of Change by providing a tool to help its seven million members build power digitally as they launch and manage campaigns that promote actions that make the world a more tolerant and less hostile place for Black people.”

About Color Of Change

Color Of Change is the nation's largest online racial justice organization. We help people respond effectively to injustice in the world around us. As a national online force driven by over 7 million members, we move decision-makers in corporations and governments to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America. Visit www.colorofchange.org.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 people strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.