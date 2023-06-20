Krach Institute Bolsters Tech Diplomacy Ties with Taiwan

From left, Dr. Chi-Hung Lin, President of Taiwan’s National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU); Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan's Representative to the U.S.; and the Honorable Keith Krach, Co-founder of the Krach Institute and former Under Secretary of State, at a discussion hosted by the Krach Institute. (Photo: Business Wire)

From left, Dr. Chi-Hung Lin, President of Taiwan’s National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU); Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan's Representative to the U.S.; and the Honorable Keith Krach, Co-founder of the Krach Institute and former Under Secretary of State, at a discussion hosted by the Krach Institute. (Photo: Business Wire)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purdue University's Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy recently welcomed Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan's Representative to the U.S., initiating a groundbreaking advancement in strategic technological collaboration to promote freedom and trust globally.

The visit, a landmark in the Institute's international engagement, underscored the shared democratic values of Taiwan and the United States. Two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed, facilitating extensive collaboration between Purdue University and Taiwan’s National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) and National Chengchi University (NCCU), specifically in the vital field of semiconductors.

Chairman of the Institute, Keith Krach, hosted a discussion with Ambassador Hsiao and NYCU President Dr. Lin, emphasizing the potential of technological collaboration to accelerate innovation and ensure the adoption of trusted technology.

The Institute’s CEO, Michelle Giuda, conducted an industry forum, underlining the necessity for public-private partnerships to develop technology responsibly. The delegation also had an exclusive tour of Purdue’s state-of-the-art Birck Nanotechnology Center and the Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering.

“These agreements will considerably enhance the U.S.-Taiwan ties, catalyzing technological innovation and strengthening Taiwan's sovereignty and international standing,” said Keith Krach. "Our expanding partnership will turbocharge trusted technology and bolster freedom for us all."

Ambassador Hsiao commended the shared democratic values that form the bedrock of Taiwan-U.S. relations and echoed her confidence in the upcoming collaboration with the Krach Institute, stating, “We share a common goal of technological advancement that benefits humanity and is not weaponized by authoritarian regimes against us. I am grateful to President Mung Chiang and Chairman Keith Krach for hosting me and the Taiwanese delegation at the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue.”

Highlighting the responsibility of tech innovators, Dr. Lin stressed, “Technological innovation holds great promise, but it also increases threats to our way of life from authoritarian regimes. High tech must be trusted to serve humanity and not abuse universal human rights. NYCU and the Krach Institute see the challenge the same way. We both understand the importance of trusted technology. We both seek to nurture talents as assets to society for they are the masters of the future. And we both put our philosophy in action to build a better and safer world.”

“Securing freedom requires that we bring together – in new ways – high-tech private-sector know-how, technology expertise, such as the leading STEM students and researchers at Purdue or NYCU and NCCU, and foreign policy and national security expertise,” said Michelle Giuda. “That integrated expertise and partnership – among public and private, partners and allies – is required to secure freedom and secure high tech, and why we are so excited to strengthen our partnership with Taiwan.”

Longstanding Partnership

The Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue and Taiwan have an enduring partnership, rooted in Purdue University's seven-decade-long history of engagement with Taiwan and Chairman Krach’s strong commitment to Taiwan, punctuated by his historic visit in 2020 as the most senior State Department official in 41 years.

Krach played a pivotal role in strengthening U.S.-Taiwan ties when he served as America’s top economic diplomat by establishing the Lee Economic Prosperity Partnership, concluding the Science and Technology Agreement, and orchestrating the landmark onshoring of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to the United States. The original $12 billion TSMC deal resulted in the CHIPS and Science Act, a legislation that Krach architected, generating more than $350 billion in domestic chip manufacturing investment and creating thousands of U.S. jobs.

“I first got to know Under Secretary Krach while he was at the State Department when I first arrived, and he’s been instrumental in supporting a number of economic and science partnerships between Taiwan and the United States,” said Ambassador Hsiao. “His efforts to create a fusion between technology and diplomacy is very meaningful.”

About the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue

The Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue is the world’s preeminent trusted technology accelerator. As the leader of a new category of Tech Diplomacy, the Institute integrates technology expertise, Silicon Valley strategies, and foreign policy tools to build the Global Trusted Tech Network of governments, companies, organizations and individuals to accelerate the development and adoption of trusted technology and ensure technology advances freedom.

Follow the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Subscribe to the Institute’s weekly newsletter Tech Diplomacy Now for the latest news at the intersection of high tech and foreign policy.