Mast-Jägermeister US and Southern Glazer's Extend Distribution Agreement, Celebrating Five Years of Mutual Success

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced an extension of its distribution agreement with Mast-Jägermeister US. This multi-year extension comes after five years of exceptional partnership and marked achievements, solidifying their commitment to further growth and success.

Since the previous agreement announced in 2018, Southern Glazer's has played a pivotal role in the expansion of Mast-Jägermeister US across the United States, strengthening the Jägermeister brand and reaching a wider consumer base.

Wayne E. Chaplin, CEO of Southern Glazer's, stated, "The ongoing success of our collaboration with Mast-Jägermeister US has paved the way for this extended distribution agreement. We are proud to continue our journey together, leveraging our combined strengths to further expand the reach of the iconic Jägermeister and Teremana brands. This renewed commitment underscores the trust and confidence we have in each other's capabilities and sets the stage for continued growth and innovation."

Over the past five years, Southern Glazer's has demonstrated unwavering commitment as an outstanding partner in elevating the Jägermeister brand presence and launching Teremana Small Batch Tequila in both on- and off-premise categories. With this extended alignment, Mast-Jägermeister US will continue to tap into Southern Glazer's scale, deep industry insights, unparalleled National Accounts reach, and industry-leading Proof® eCommerce platform.

Joe Fortune, CEO of Mast-Jägermeister US, added, "We are thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with Southern Glazer's through this extended distribution agreement. Building upon the solid foundation we have established, this agreement enables us to unlock new opportunities and enhance the presence of Jägermeister and Teremana across the United States. We look forward to leveraging Southern Glazer's extensive network and industry expertise to bring our exceptional products to even more consumers."

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.