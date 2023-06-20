LG Ad Solutions and Acxiom Bring Increased Audience Reach and Rapid Campaign Activation to CTV Advertising Through Improved Data Matching

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, today announced a strategic partnership with leading customer intelligence company, Acxiom. The collaboration maximizes brands' data strategies, empowering advertisers to reach millions of high-value LG TV households by seamlessly activating their connected TV campaigns in as little as 24 hours, minimizing waste.

As CTV continues to evolve into a powerful platform for advertising innovation and content promotion, challenges with scalability, reach, speed, and efficiency remain. This integration effectively addresses these issues by combining Acxiom's premier, privacy-compliant marketing data with LG Ad Solutions' proprietary ACR data, achieving highly accurate matching across the LG CTV universe at scale. As a result, brands can accurately identify and understand audiences to deliver meaningful messaging that foster long-term customer connections within the Smart TV ecosystem.

“CTV advertisers can now reach their desired audience more accurately and efficiently, and at scale. This game-changing collaboration combines LG Ad Solutions' Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) viewership data with Acxiom's broad cross-industry audiences taxonomy, giving advertisers from all sectors a new level of incremental reach based on exceptionally high match rates without compromising flexibility or scale," said Alistair Sutcliffe, head of product at LG Ad Solutions.

Conor Burgess, Vice President, Business Development at Acxiom, adds, "Our partnership with LG Ad Solutions has yielded a unique opportunity to drive CTV platform growth while simultaneously addressing a major pain point in CTV activation for brands. This collaboration sets a new industry standard for onboarding first- and third-party data with unparalleled precision. By significantly boosting match rates and enhancing speed and efficiency in CTV advertising, we can provide better advertising experiences without additional data delivery costs."

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented streaming TV landscape. We bring together LG’s years of experience in delivering world-class smart TVs to consumers worldwide with big TV audience data and Video AI designed to connect brands with audiences across all screens.

About Acxiom

Acxiom partners with the world’s leading brands to create customer intelligence, enabling data-driven marketing experiences that generate value for people and for brands. The experts in identity, the ethical use of data, cloud-first customer data management, and analytics solutions, Acxiom makes the complex marketing ecosystem work, applying customer intelligence wherever brands and customers meet. By helping brands genuinely understand people, Acxiom enables experiences so relevant and respectful, people are willing to explore new brands and stay loyal to those they love. For more than 50 years, Acxiom has improved clients’ customer acquisition, growth, and retention. With locations in the US, UK, China, Poland, and Germany, Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.