Karlsgate Identity Exchange Empowers IPG Mediabrands’ Data-Driven Success

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karlsgate is proud to announce a collaboration with the data and technology arm of IPG Mediabrands to revolutionize the way the business sources, manages, and exchanges data within the industry. By leveraging Karlsgate’s next-gen technology, Mediabrands aims to address the challenges of data sourcing, privacy protection, and compliance in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

Mediabrands recognized the need for a comprehensive solution to navigate the ever-changing landscape of data connectivity and to futureproof against evolving privacy regulations – a need that could be solved by leveraging the Karlsgate Identity Exchange (KIE™).

Tom Edmonds, Head of Audience Solutions, Mediabrands said: “Mediabrands began working with Karlsgate following substantial testing across diverse data sets in Australia. The use case required multiple matching scenarios across borders and required a matching solution that was wholly decoupled from the source data.

“Not only were the privacy concerns in the resulting solution solved, but the setup was straightforward, and we achieved above benchmark match rates as well. The Karlsgate team worked in true partnership with Mediabrands and our partners to get the outcome we required,” Edmonds explained.

KIE™ offers a zero-trust approach to data connectivity, allowing for the seamless flow of insights while maintaining control of sensitive information. This breakthrough technology utilizes a distributed network architecture and combines best-in-class cryptography, data normalization and matching capabilities to support modern data collaboration. With KIE™, data sources can be connected securely both internally and externally, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and protecting individual identities without exposing personal data.

“The challenges faced by Mediabrands, including the deprecation of third-party cookies, the need to leverage first-party identities, and the global crackdown on privacy violations have made data connectivity and audience targeting more complex,” says Brian Mullin, Karlsgate Founder and CEO. “Mediabrands required a solution that could connect with publishers’, brands’, and data partners’ first-party data flexibly and with high-match performance, while adapting to stricter security and compliance requirements.”

By partnering with Karlsgate, Mediabrands benefits from a secure, compliant, and efficient data exchange solution that provides a lightweight software for connecting data sources globally, and a safe and fast way to find, match, acquire, and access new data sources. KIE™ ensures that no universal ID is used, personal data never leaves any partner’s data environment, and no personal information is revealed or retained, mitigating re-identification risks.

The collaboration between Karlsgate and Mediabrands marks a significant step forward in the data-driven marketing industry. By combining data sourcing, matching, identity management, privacy protection, compliance, and delivery in one global exchange, Karlsgate and Mediabrands are at the forefront of empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of data connectivity while gaining better insights than ever before and driving impactful marketing strategies.

About Karlsgate

Karlsgate delivers data connectivity at scale. What's unique about Karlsgate is that the technology was designed to provide a privacy-enhancing layer that is easily integrated into all data operations by embedding directly into existing workflows. Designed to be easy and fast to stand up, Karlsgate's solution is up and running in less than 30 minutes with fully automated data connectivity - including normalization, standardization, robust matching, de-identification, de-duplication, and consolidation/integration as well as tokenization. All of this is done with a Privacy-by-Design architecture, which allows data owners to maintain complete control of their PII or PHI and never leaves any residual data with a data partner or a third-party platform or service provider. In short, we make tools that make data connectivity scalable, safe, and easy.

For more information, visit Karlsgate.com

About IPG Mediabrands

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). IPG Mediabrands manages over $47 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients across its full-service agency networks UM, Initiative and Mediahub and through its award-winning specialty business units Healix, MAGNA, Matterkind, Mediabrands Content Studio, Orion Holdings, Rapport, Reprise, and the IPG Media Lab. IPG Mediabrands clients include many of the world’s most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors including automotive, personal finance, consumer product goods (CPG), pharma, health and wellness, entertainment, financial services, energy, toys and gaming, direct to consumer and e-commerce, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, fashion and beauty. The company employs more than 18,000 diverse marketing communication professionals in more than 130 countries.

Learn more at www.ipgmediabrands.com