Qraft Technologies and BNP Paribas Global Markets Asia Pacific Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Collaborate on Developing AI-Driven Investment Solutions Together

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qraft Technologies (“Qraft”), a leading Seoul-based invest-tech company developing artificial intelligence investing solutions, is proud to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BNP Paribas Global Markets Asia Pacific to develop innovative investment solutions based on Qraft’s AI-powered investment platforms for BNP Paribas’s Global Markets clients in the region. QRAFT and BNP Paribas Global Markets Asia Pacific will explore the possibility of cooperation using artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and/or other latest techniques.

Backed by SoftBank, Qraft has served as a leading provider for AI-driven investment solutions since 2016 and is turned to by major financial institutions across Asia, Europe and the US. From AI-powered security selection and asset allocation engine to AI-powered electronic trading execution solutions, Qraft leverages the power of AI to offer a competitive edge in generating alpha and managing risk in the financial market. Further details of Qraft and BNPP’s partnership will be unveiled as new solutions come to market.

“Qraft's expertise in AI-driven investment solutions, combined with BNP Paribas’ Global Markets extensive market reach and client base, sets the stage for a powerful partnership that showcases the potential of AI to support institutional growth at a global scale,” says Marcus Kim, Founder and CEO of Qraft. “We’re thrilled that the team at BNP Paribas Global Markets Asia Pacific has decided to leverage our AI investment capabilities and look forward to building incredible tools for their clients.”

About Qraft

Qraft is a fintech company aiming to drive growth in the asset management industry through its innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and investing. Qraft offers a variety of AI-powered investment solutions, including a security selection engine, asset allocation engine, robo-advisory solution and an AI order-execution system. From data processing to alpha research and portfolio execution, Qraft has an established track record in developing cutting-edge AI solutions that have been adopted by over 20 financial institutions worldwide. In 2022, Qraft received a US$146 million investment from SoftBank Group, entering into a strategic partnership to accelerate AI in the asset management industry.