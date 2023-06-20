tru Independence Launches $500 Million Sykon Capital

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tru Independence, (“tru”) a $10 billion and growing national independent advisory community, today announces the launch of Sykon Capital (“Sykon”), the latest firm to join tru’s growing roster of independent advisory businesses. Sykon is the second group from the New York City area to partner with tru in the past three months and signifies the firm’s expanding national reach.

A wirehouse breakaway fueled by creativity, ingenuity and newfound independence, Sykon is focused on delivering a highly differentiated and personalized experience to its clients. Recognizing the limitations within wirehouse culture that restrict advisors’ ability to provide innovative and creative client-focused service, Stephen Ruvituso, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Sykon, along with his tight-knit team of advisors, made the decision to explore paths to independence.

“We are delighted to partner with Stephen and Sykon to help them to achieve their vision of independence,” said Amit Dogra, President and Chief Operating Officer of tru. “We take great satisfaction in showing advisors that they don’t need to compromise when finding a partner. Our mutual focus on delivering the best experience possible will allow them to serve their clients in the way that they know is best.”

One of Sykon's primary considerations when choosing a partner was finding a firm that could help them minimize unnecessary complexity, allowing them to devote more time to serving their clients effectively.

“When we met with Craig and Amit, our alignment with tru’s Experience As a Service (EAS) model and their humble, hardworking values was abundantly apparent. The services that tru provides will enable us to not only serve our clients to the highest standard but also to grow alongside Craig, Amit and tru,” said Ruvituso. “The single source code, embedded technology solution we now have access to via truView stood out as a clear leader among the business management systems we evaluated.”

tru's EAS business platform enhances the advisor-client experience and propels firm growth by leveraging the strengths of behavioral finance, fintech, and human capital. Through its fintech solution truView, tru will provide Sykon with business insights, client information, portfolio management, risk metrics, and planning and investment management solutions. Notably, truView operates on a single-source-code technology, offering a seamless experience, distinct from a mere dashboard approach.

The launch of Sykon rounds out a record-breaking first half of 2023 that has seen tru add four teams totaling over $2 billion in assets to its platform since February through the addition of Seven Mile Advisory, Crossover Capital Advisors and Gainline Financial Partners.

Craig Stuvland, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of tru, finds validation in the positive attention that tru’s EAS platform has been receiving from advisors. He shared: “We are seeing more and more wirehouse advisors who are motivated by the prospect of achieving independence. They express genuine excitement about our EAS platform, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to helping them serve their clients with the desired autonomy.”

