Cyware Announces Technology Partnership with Mimecast to Extend Cyber Fusion with Advanced Email Security

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyware, a leading provider of threat intelligence management and cyber fusion solutions, announced today a strategic technology partnership with Mimecast, an advanced email and collaboration security company. This technology alliance brings together Mimecast's advanced secure email gateway with Cyware's cutting-edge security automation and collaboration platform. The joint solution will provide customers with proactive defense against ransomware, malware, phishing, and other evolving cyberthreats.

Cyware's Cyber Fusion Platform uniquely combines TIP, SOAR, and security collaboration tools, helping organizations prioritize threats and incidents, automate any type of security workflow, and automatically disseminate alerts to threat sharing communities. Mimecast's robust secure email gateway provides comprehensive cloud-based secure email services that stop known and emerging threats before they reach customer networks.

Cyware’s technology partnership with Mimecast provides joint customers with:

Proactive Threat Detection: The technology integration of Cyware's threat intelligence management with Mimecast's email security solutions enables organizations to detect and block sophisticated threats such as malware, ransomware, and phishing in real-time, reducing the risk of successful cyberattacks.

Rapid Incident Response: By automating workflows through Cyware's orchestration platform, security teams can respond swiftly and effectively to email-driven security incidents, reducing response time and minimizing potential damage.

Comprehensive Visibility: Organizations can gain holistic visibility into their threat landscape by combining Cyware's threat intelligence with Mimecast's email security analytics, enabling them to make informed decisions and prioritize security efforts.

Enhanced Security Collaboration: By combining Mimecast’s email security detection with Cyware’s automated threat dissemination, internal and external security teams can be instantly alerted to threats from anywhere in the organization.

Commenting on the partnership, Brett Candon, VP Europe, at Cyware, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Mimecast to offer organizations a robust cybersecurity solution that integrates email security into our cyber fusion platform. By combining our strengths, we are enabling businesses to defend against a wide range of cyber threats more effectively and proactively identify, protect, and respond to evolving threats."

Jules Martin, VP Technology Alliances, at Mimecast, added, "This strategic technology partnership with Cyware aligns with our commitment to delivering best-in-class email security solutions to our customers. By integrating Cyware's advanced security automation we can help equip businesses with the best tools to enhance their overall cybersecurity posture."

Mimecast: Work Protected™

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to work protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

For more information on Mimecast’s best-in-class advanced email and collaboration security offerings, visit www.mimecast.com.

About Cyware

As a leading provider of advanced cyber threat intelligence and security automation solutions, Cyware’s comprehensive platform empowers organizations to proactively identify threats, automate incident response workflows, and collaborate with peers and partners. Cyware's innovative solutions enable security teams to make faster and more informed decisions while leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to stay one step ahead of cyber adversaries.

For more information about Cyware, please visit www.cyware.com.