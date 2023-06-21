CareAllies, Cigna Healthcare and Valley Organized Physicians Receive KLAS Points of Light Recognition for Successful Medication Adherence Initiative

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareAllies, along with Valley Organized Physicians (VOP), a comprehensive physician network spanning Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley, and Cigna Healthcare, a health benefits provider, received the KLAS Points of Light recognition for their work to improve health care processes and patient outcomes related to medication adherence among high-risk populations.

Realizing that improving patient medication adherence could reduce hospitalizations, improve health outcomes and reduce costs for all stakeholders, VOP partnered with both CareAllies and Cigna Healthcare to develop a medication adherence tracker. The medication adherence tool uses pharmacy claims data to identify high-risk patients who have not filled or picked up critical medications. Once the patients are identified, VOP physicians and their teams proactively reach out to identified patients to better understand barriers to adherence, such as medication access or financial hardships. The practices work with each individual patient to overcome social and economic challenges and educate them on the importance of following their prescribed care plan to maintain or improve their health.

“The results were impressive,” stated Dr. William Torkildsen, VOP chairman and primary care physician. “Following the first year, data showed that the patients who received an intervention were 20 times more likely to fill their prescription than those who did not receive one.”

“The strong results of the medication adherence initiative demonstrate the power of collaboration to improve health outcomes,” said Jason Allen, Stars market operations senior manager for Cigna Healthcare's west region. “We’re proud this work received the KLAS Points of Light recognition for our deserving partners, VOP and CareAllies. Most importantly, we’re proud this work could help people overcome barriers to medication adherence so they can experience positive health outcomes and a happier, healthier life.”

KLAS’ Points of Light recognizes payers, health care organizations and vendors who have demonstrated a close collaboration that leads to improved processes and outcomes. CareAllies and Cigna Healthcare presented their case study at the K2 Summit 2023 on May 10.

CareAllies is a division of The Cigna Group, a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community.

About CareAllies

Ranked the number one value-based care solution for physician organizations from 2018-2023 by Black Book Market Research, CareAllies has over 20 years of experience in providing management services -- and the people, processes and technology -- that physician organizations need to succeed in value-based care. CareAllies, a subsidiary of The Cigna Group, simplifies the journey to more rewarding healthcare by alleviating administrative burden while giving physicians and staff the information they need to better manage their patient populations. CareAllies aggregates and analyzes data, delivers actionable reports and decision-support tools within existing workflows, and deploys business and clinical support teams to enhance operations, align incentives and improve care coordination. Collaborating with CareAllies helps physicians deliver more accessible and affordable care while allowing them to focus on their most rewarding endeavor: improving patient health outcomes. To learn more about CareAllies, including links to follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube, visit www.careallies.com.

About Valley Organized Physicians

Valley Organized Physicians (VOP) is an independent physician association (IPA) joining primary care physicians across Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley area to provide community-based coordinated care. VOP’s more than 500 physicians are held to the highest standards and serve patients in Alamo, Brownsville, Donna, Elsa, Harlingen, Laredo, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, San Benito and Weslaco. The group was formed under the uniting mission that care should be provided in a localized area that is convenient and cost efficient for patients. VOP is managed by CareAllies and emphasizes preventive care, data sharing, and population health management.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and others. Learn more at cignahealthcare.com.