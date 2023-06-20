Bloomreach and Shopware Partner to Help Businesses Create Highly Personalized, End-to-End Shopping Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, and Shopware, a holistic omnichannel digital commerce platform for e-commerce businesses, today announced they have partnered to empower businesses to unlock new growth across their e-commerce experience. The partnership will enable businesses built on the Shopware commerce platform to further enhance their digital experience across every touchpoint using Bloomreach’s data and AI-driven solutions. With this enhanced functionality, businesses worldwide will be better poised to drive greater personalization for every customer, resulting in stronger customer journeys and ultimately increased revenue generation.

" We're excited to share the news of our new partnership with Bloomreach, a well-established pioneer in the commerce experience domain,” said Stefan Hamann, Co-CEO, Shopware. “ This strategic alliance enables us to fuel remarkable customer experiences, spanning various digital channels, while delivering rapid growth, adaptability, and personalized interactions in today's fast-paced landscape."

Shopware is a leading open commerce platform for mid-market and lower enterprise merchants across EMEA, with comprehensive solutions for B2C and B2B businesses. Through its partnership with Bloomreach, Shopware will further expand its global presence, allowing more businesses around the world to use the combined power of the Bloomreach and Shopware platforms to drive commerce growth.

Bloomreach empowers businesses to deliver personalized experiences across their digital channels by combining the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization. For e-commerce businesses built on the Shopware platform, the addition of Bloomreach’s marketing automation, product discovery, and content management solutions will allow them to enhance customer journeys by creating highly personalized, end-to-end e-commerce experiences. Fueled by the AI built into all Bloomreach products and further propelled by Shopware’s AI Copilot program, businesses will be able to scale their personalization efforts — quickly — while operating with maximum efficiency.

''We are thrilled to announce an official partnership with Shopware to help more businesses reshape their e-commerce experience with AI-powered personalization,” said Anand Subbiah, VP, Technical Alliances & Ecosystem Platform, Bloomreach. “ Bloomreach is a natural partner to help Shopware expand globally and together provide growth, agility, and personalization for brands around the world.”

Learn more about the integration of Bloomreach and Shopware here.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

About Shopware

Shopware, founded in Schöppingen in 2000, offers a holistic omnichannel digital commerce platform for sophisticated mid-market and lower enterprise merchants, with high flexibility and various options for B2C, D2C, B2B, as well as service-based use cases. Shopware is well-positioned and one of the market leaders in its segment, especially in the DACH region, with a fast-growing business in North America. The solution is headless, API-first, and uses an Open-Source architecture, allowing merchants to individually customize and scale the product offering, creating a strong customer experience. Furthermore, Shopware relies on a global network of 1,600 sales, technology and solution partners, securing a stable ecosystem. Shopware merchants currently process a combined GMV of more than 20 billion USD across the global Shopware platform. To learn more, head to shopware.com/en/.