iQor and AmplifAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Call Center Performance With Interaction Analytics and AI

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iQor, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with AmplifAI, the leading AI-driven performance enablement platform dedicated to leveraging data to create personalized environments for employee success. Together, the two organizations are set to unlock the power of interaction analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform call center performance and revolutionize quality assurance (QA) functions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with AmplifAI and leverage their expertise in data-driven personalization," said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik. "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to continually innovate and enhance the performance of our call centers. By combining interaction analytics and AI, we will further empower our call center agents to excel and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

AmplifAI was founded with a clear mission to harness the potential of data-driven insights and create personalized environments that empower every employee to thrive. Through their innovative platform, AmplifAI delivers a variety of optimized actions across coaching and follow-up tasks to team leaders, empowering agents with targeted and microlearning content, driving recognition throughout the organization, providing data-driven games for team engagement, and enabling continuous improvement and optimized performance.

By joining forces, iQor and AmplifAI will integrate interaction analytics, AI, and targeted learning content to create a truly personalized environment for call center agents. This powerful combination will automate and scale QA functions, ensuring consistent adherence to quality standards while fostering continuous development and growth.

"We are excited to collaborate with iQor and contribute to their transformative vision," said AmplifAI Founder and CEO Sean Minter. "Our personalized approach, powered by data and AI, aligns with iQor's commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we will revolutionize how call centers optimize performance, empower agents, and improve the customer journey."

The integration of interaction analytics and AI-powered insights will provide real-time performance feedback and enable agents to receive personalized learning content tailored to their specific needs. This approach will drive improved agent productivity, enhanced customer experiences, and heightened overall operational efficiency.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

About AmplifAI

At AmplifAI, we’re applying science to make teams better. AmplifAI was founded with the goal of leveraging data to create a personalized environment that enables every employee to succeed. As more companies explore the new generation of hybrid work, innovative leaders and organizations are relying on AmplifAI to enable performance, improve people and make work more fun - wherever work is happening. Powering success for companies like The Home Depot, GoDaddy, Premier Bank, University of Miami, and DispatchHealth. For more information, please visit www.amplifai.com.