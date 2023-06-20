Octo is Awarded Contract to Replace Auction System at the Federal Communications Commission

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, an IBM company, announced today it has been awarded a 40-month, $8.9 million task order to support the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Auction Application System (AAS) program under the Application Development Support Services (ADSS) IDIQ. Working with partners Nüvitek, Emprata, and DefyneIT, Octo will build and deliver a new auctions platform for the FCC through software development, cloud services, human-centered design, data migration, and management strategy. Octo will be supporting the FCC's Office of Economics and Analytics (OEA).

“ Along with our partners, we have a deep history of serving the FCC. We are excited to return to the Commission and work with Nüvitek, Emprata, and DefyneIT,” said Brian Funk, Vice President of Technology Solutions at Octo. “ Our technical solutions, including Octo’s oLabs™ accelerators, will provide the FCC with a new full-service system that supports the FCC’s Auction Program.”

National Security and Civilian General Manager Tom Lee added, “ We are excited to support the FCC and provide services that will enable the auction program to operate with enhancements to existing functionality. Together, our teams will help the OEA Auctions Division meet their mission to operate auctions in the most efficient manner possible.”

AAS is an IT system development project to replace the legacy auction management system. Octo will leverage cloud-native architecture and technologies that can be rapidly expanded and modified to provide improved maintainability, scalability, time to market, and reliability.

CEO of Octo, Mehul Sanghani, said, “ Auctions are critical to the work of the FCC. We are excited to be working with them as they replace their current auction system.”

About Octo

Octo, an IBM company, is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale, next-generation technology, and innovation. We provide Artificial Intelligence, DevSecOps, Cloud and Infrastructure, Data Management and Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Low-Code/No-Code. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octo.us.