Janus Henderson Partners with Wayne State University to Combat Financial Exploitation of Older Adults

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janus Henderson Investors has formed an exclusive partnership with Wayne State University (WSU) to help financial advisers protect older adult investors from financial exploitation.

This is the first time WSU has collaborated with an asset manager on an initiative specifically dedicated to combatting financial exploitation, a growing problem for older adults who are becoming more vulnerable in the internet age. FBI data reveals that in 2021, there were US$5.6 billion in losses from internet fraud alone. Janus Henderson and Wayne State hope to help protect more investors by extending education on the topic and providing useful tools to financial advisors.

The partnership leverages the extensive resources of WSU’s Institute of Gerontology and Janus Henderson’s strong relationships in the financial sector. The institute, led by Dr. Peter Lichtenberg, Ph.D., is the nation’s largest interdisciplinary organization dedicated to the field of aging. Dr. Lichtenberg is a national expert in financial capacity assessment and financial exploitation of older adults.

The program will feature educational presentations for financial advisors and their clients by Janus Henderson’s Specialist Consultants, and other tools and resources that advisors can use to educate their clients and assess their vulnerability.

Matt Sommer, Ph.D., Head of Specialist Consulting Group for Janus Henderson Investors, said: “Cognitive decline presents a unique risk to aging investors that has yet to be meaningfully addressed by the financial services industry. We’re proud to partner with Wayne State University and Dr. Lichtenberg to create more security for a sometimes-vulnerable group of clients. Financial exploitation has grown in recent years and hopefully this new endeavour can curb some of the massive losses incurred by victims who often have little means of replacing their stolen assets.”

Dr. Peter Lichtenberg, Ph.D, Director - Institute of Gerontology and Distinguished Professor of Psychology for Wayne State University, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Janus Henderson and Dr. Matt Sommer. Financial advisors have a crucial role to play in helping to prevent their older clients from becoming victims of financial exploitation.”

