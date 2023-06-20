Mary Kay Inc. Presents New Findings on Three Botanical Extracts That Can Reduce the Appearance of Facial Expression Lines

Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product & Science at Mary Kay and her team recently revealed new findings on extracts that can reduce the appearance of facial expression lines. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in skin care innovation and nutritional science, recently revealed breakthrough research on a treatment that combats the appearance of facial expression lines. The findings, which Mary Kay shared at the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) Annual Meeting, could have a significant impact on understanding expression lines and offer a notable alternative to popular in-office procedures.

“ Women are looking for holistic alternatives to invasive, often expensive in-office procedures to address facial expression lines,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product & Science at Mary Kay. “ Our research reveals that there are safe, efficient, and comfortable methods that provide compelling skin benefits.”

During the meeting Geetha Kalahasti, Associate Principal Scientist, Upstream Research, Clinical & Scientific Credentialing at Mary Kay, shared the exciting results of a cosmetic formulation containing a patented blend of three botanical extracts that mimic the activity of a well-known injectable. The three botanical extracts were shown in vitro to inhibit the contraction of muscle cells and calcium flux response, key factors that induct the development of expression lines.

Researchers at Mary Kay are also pioneering clinical research methodology. Patented clinical methodology was used to evaluate the effectiveness of the cosmetic formulation compared to the popular in-office treatment. Clinical evaluations showed significant reduction in the intensity of muscle contractions and significant visual improvement in forehead and crow’s feet lines and wrinkles compared to the injectable.

“ Our team of scientists at Mary Kay are filling the gaps in consumer needs by seeking the most innovative cosmetic solutions that address key contributors of pre-mature skin aging,” said Dr. James Ebel, Vice President of Product Development & Product Portfolio Strategy. “ This is just one example of the amazing research efforts by Mary Kay Research & Development.”

The research revealed is just the latest effort by Mary Kay to reinforce the brand’s long-standing commitment to advancing skin health, research and development, and nutrition. Mary Kay holds more than 1,600 patents for products, technologies and packaging designs in its global portfolio.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey to economic independence through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.