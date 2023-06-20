Paychex Charitable Foundation Commits $1 Million to National Urban League

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, today announced that National Urban League will receive a $1 million grant from the Paychex Charitable Foundation. The grant, which allocates $250,000 annually over four years, will support job training and workforce development programs in key markets where Paychex has a high concentration of employees.

This is the fourth major gift given under the Paychex Charitable Foundation’s strategic giving framework focused on well-being, addressing mental health, physical health, financial health, and professional skills development. This gift to National Urban League will benefit the professional skills development focus area. Paychex announced similar grants to Mental Health America, Feeding America, and Junior Achievement USA earlier in 2023 to support emotional, physical, and financial health, respectively.

“ Working directly with 730,000 businesses across the country, Paychex sees firsthand how the dynamics of the U.S. labor market impact both employers and employees, and the vibrancy of our communities,” said John Gibson, Paychex president and CEO. “ We’re proud to support the National Urban League as they drive economic empowerment through programs that allow workers to build and develop the skills necessary to power the businesses of tomorrow.”

With more than 90 local affiliates across the U.S., the National Urban League serves 300 communities with direct services that improve the lives of more than three million people annually through program areas that include education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health, and quality of life.

“ We are proud to partner with forward-thinking partners like Paychex, who understand the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce,” National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial said. “ Together, we’re building a stronger, more resilient economy for all Americans.”

In addition to this financial gift from the Paychex Charitable Foundation, Paychex will be seeking opportunities to engage its 16,000 employees as a volunteer network to help advance the National Urban League’s mission of helping African Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest potential through economic empowerment. The markets that will receive funding through this gift are: Baton Rouge, La.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Rochester, N.Y.; Tampa, Fla. and West Palm Beach, Fla.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022, in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About National Urban League

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 92 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 3 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.