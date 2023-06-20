Northwest Pain Care Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to Enable Faster Data-Driven Decisions at the Point of Care

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Northwest Pain Care recently selected eClinicalWorks to help the practice provide comprehensive care, improve efficiency, and lower patient wait times with the industry’s first health information search tool, PRISMA. The one patient, one record approach collates medical information from specialties, urgent care facilities, hospitals, and primary care providers to enable faster and more accurate decision-making.

PRISMA will aid Northwest Pain Care in its mission to provide exceptional and effective management of acute, chronic, and cancer pain. The practice utilizes comprehensive and multidisciplinary services, including physical therapy, behavioral medicine, and minimally invasive procedures.

“With PRISMA, we can now access patient data at the point of care,” said Hilary Severn, practice manager of Northwest Pain Care. “PRISMA gives our providers a deeper understanding of our patient’s medical histories, which will help our practice continue to provide effective acute and chronic pain management. The intelligent search features account for abbreviations and terminology, making it easier for our staff to find information in seconds. We can now access records seamlessly from hospitals nationwide, including Providence Holy Family, Providence Sacred Heart, Multicare Deaconess, and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery and Medical Center, which are all on Epic.”

With PRISMA, Northwest Pain Care can:

Interoperate with every EHR participating in CommonWell and Carequality to access any patient record,

Collate information into a readable, searchable table or grid view,

Aggregate patient information from insurance payers and patients’ wearable devices to promote better interoperability,

Leverage search insights to improve value-based care.

About Northwest Pain Care

Northwest Pain Care, PS is a comprehensive healthcare provider offering a wide range of medical services to patients suffering from acute and chronic pain. With a focus on personalized care, Northwest Pain Care offers a range of treatment options including physical therapy, pain management, and interventional procedures. For more information, visit https://northwestpaincare.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.