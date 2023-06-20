Nichicon and Ossia® Announce Partnership to Wirelessly Power IoT Devices

SHAUMBURG, Ill. & REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nichicon Corporation and Ossia, Inc. are thrilled to announce their new partnership. Nichicon will promote Ossia’s Cota Real Wireless Power™ by utilizing the Cota Technology in association with Nichicon’s SLB Series of Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Batteries.

This partnership will produce a Nichicon branded battery that when in the proximity of a Cota Power Transmitter will always receive power. With the Cota Technology, the SLB battery can be charged continuously, offering more convenience and efficiency when powering and charging devices. The incorporation of Cota wireless power will prolong the battery life indefinitely, creating new innovative pathways for device makers and enhancing the overall customer experience.

“Nichicon is another strong partner within the Ossia ecosystem that includes dozens of companies currently building Cota-enabled products. Ossia has always stated that the promise of IoT proliferation cannot happen without wireless power,” said Doug Stovall, Ossia CEO. “Batteries are currently a pain point for all companies looking to deploy IoT devices. Nichicon is forging a path to offer sustainable IoT growth with a continuously powered Cota-enabled SLB.”

“Ossia is a large player in the IoT power industry and Nichicon is proud to partner with them. The success of the IoT ecosystem hinges on the collective effort of companies like ours, joining forces to craft groundbreaking products. This collaborative endeavor holds the potential to introduce a truly revolutionary power source to the dynamic IoT market,” said Craig Anderson, President of Nichicon America. “The Cota power transmitter works non-stop, enabling availability of the SLB anytime or anywhere the user needs.”

Nichicon Overview:

Nichicon Corporation, established in 1950, is a Japanese company that specializes in various electrical components. Since, Nichicon has grown into one of the world's leading capacitor manufacturers, renowned for its high-quality products and innovative technology. Nichicon recently introduced its first battery project, the new Nichicon SLB battery. One of Nichicon's main goals is to promote the SLB in IoT ecosystems by building and forming new mutually beneficial partnerships.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

Related Links

https://www.ossia.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ossia-inc-

https://twitter.com/ossiainc

https://www.facebook.com/OssiaInc/

https://www.ossia.com/cota/

https://blog.ossia.com/

https://nichiconbattery.com/

https://www.nichicon.co.jp/english/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nichicon-america-corporation/

http://Instagram.com/nichiconamerica

Nichicon (America) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nichicon Corporation.

Nichicon (America) Corporation is located at 927 E. State Parkway, Schaumburg, IL 60173. Phone 847-843-7500 email sales@nichcion-us.com