Civitas Resources to Enter Permian Basin through Transformative Transactions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) (“CIVI” or the “Company”) today announced the signing of two definitive agreements to acquire oil producing assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of west Texas and New Mexico. The agreements were signed with affiliates of Hibernia Energy III, LLC (“Hibernia”) and Tap Rock Resources, LLC (“Tap Rock”), which are respective portfolio companies of funds managed by NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. (“NGP”), for total consideration of approximately $4.7 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transactions will fundamentally transform Civitas into a stronger, more balanced, and sustainable enterprise with a deep inventory of high-return drilling opportunities in the heart of the Permian and DJ basins. Both transactions are subject to customary terms and conditions and are expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 with effective dates of July 1, 2023.

Civitas plans to hold a conference call to discuss the transactions at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT) on June 20, 2023. Participation details are included within this release. Slides accompanying today’s release are available at www.civitasresources.com.

Transaction Highlights

Permian Basin entry with immediate scale: The combined transactions will add approximately 68,000 net acres (90% held-by-production) in the Midland and Delaware basins and will add combined proved reserves of approximately 335 MMBoe, as of year-end 2022. The transactions will increase Civitas’ existing production by 60%, adding approximately 100 MBoe/d (54% oil) of current production with the acquired assets expected to average approximately 105 Mboe/d from close through year-end 2023.

Adds premium, low breakeven oil inventory, enhances oil-weighting and margins: Combined, the acquisitions will add about 800 gross locations with approximately two-thirds having an estimated IRR of more than 40% at $70/Bbl WTI and $3.50/MMBtu Henry Hub NYMEX pricing. The Company's pro forma oil-weighting is expected to increase to nearly 50%.

Attractively priced, immediately accretive to key financial metrics: The acquisitions are attractively priced at 3.0x 2024 estimated Adjusted EBITDAX (1) (after taking into account the consummation of the transactions), in-line with recent Permian transactions. The transactions are expected to deliver an estimated 35% uplift to 2024 Free Cash Flow per share. Civitas expects to generate approximately $1.1 billion of pro forma Free Cash Flow in 2024 at $70/Bbl WTI and $3.50/MMBtu Henry Hub NYMEX pricing

Increases peer-leading dividend and remains committed to long-term balance sheet strength : Under its existing dividend framework, Civitas expects that its total pro forma dividend will increase by about 20% in 2024. As of the third quarter of 2023, Civitas expects leverage to be approximately 1.1x with a reduction target of less than 1x by year-end 2024. To accelerate debt reduction, the Company amended its share buyback authorization to $500 million through year-end 2024 (previously $1 billion through year-end 2024). In addition, the Company plans to sell approximately $300 million in non-core assets by mid-2024.

Balanced portfolio maximizes capital allocation flexibility: Post close, Civitas will have a more balanced asset portfolio with basin and commodity diversity. The transactions will provide flexibility in future capital allocation and optimize returns.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; see “Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release for more information.

“These accretive and transformative transactions will immediately create a stronger, more balanced and sustainable Civitas,” said Chris Doyle, Civitas President & CEO. “By acquiring attractively priced, scaled assets in the heart of the Permian Basin, we advance our strategic pillars through increased free cash flow and enhanced shareholder returns. We will soon have nearly a decade of price-resilient, high-return drilling inventory. Our strong capital structure allowed us to capture these transformational assets, and, importantly, behind the strength of the pro forma business, we have a clear path to reduce leverage and maintain long-term balance sheet strength.”

Delaware Basin Entry

Civitas has agreed to purchase a portion of Tap Rock’s Delaware Basin assets for $2.45 billion, which includes $1.5 billion in cash and approximately 13.5 million shares of Civitas common stock valued at approximately $950 million, subject to customary anti-dilution and purchase price adjustments. Tap Rock will retain its ownership of the Olympus development area.

The assets include approximately 30,000 net acres, primarily located in Eddy and Lea counties, New Mexico, an area widely considered to be the core of the Delaware Basin. First quarter 2023 average production was approximately 59 MBoe/d, of which 52% was oil. The Company will have an inventory of approximately 350 high-quality locations in the Delaware Basin.

Midland Basin Entry

Civitas has also agreed to purchase Hibernia’s Midland Basin assets for $2.25 billion in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The assets include approximately 38,000 net acres in Upton and Reagan counties, Texas – an active and well delineated area in the Midland Basin. First quarter 2023 average production was approximately 41 MBoe/d, of which 56% was oil. The Company will have an inventory of approximately 450 high-quality locations on a contiguous acreage position in the Midland Basin.

Financing

Total consideration for the two transactions is approximately $4.7 billion. Civitas plans to fund the two transactions through the incurrence of approximately $2.7 billion of unsecured senior debt, approximately 13.5 million shares of Civitas common stock valued at $950 million, approximately $600 million in borrowings under the Company’s undrawn credit facility and approximately $400 million of cash-on-hand. Bank of America and JP Morgan are also providing Civitas with $3.5 billion of committed financing for the transaction.

Outlook

With two producing basins, Civitas will have the ability to flex capital investments and activity levels between assets to maximize returns, ensure desired outcomes, and mitigate potential operational and timing risks. Guidance on Civitas and the impact of the transactions is shown below. Civitas expects to provide additional guidance details upon closing.

CIVI 2023

Guidance Permian Aug-Dec 2023 CIVI Pro Forma

2023

Combined(2) CIVI Pro Forma

2024

Combined(2) Total Production (Mboe/d) 160 − 170 100 − 110 200 – 220 270 − 290 Oil Production (Mboe/d) 72 − 77 53 − 58 95 – 105 130 − 140 % Liquids 68 − 70% 74 − 76% 70 − 73% 71 − 74% Capital Expenditures ($MM) $800 − $910 $375 − $475 $1,175 − $1,385 $1,600 − $1,800 (2) Assumes an estimated close date of August 1, 2023.

Advisors

BofA Securities and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are serving as financial advisors, Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal advisor, and DrivePath Advisors is serving as communication advisor for Civitas. Goldman Sachs also provided strategic advice to the Company.

JP Morgan and Baker Botts L.L.P. advised Hibernia, and Jefferies and Vinson & Elkins LLP advised Tap Rock.

Conference Call Information

The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss these transactions at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT) on June 20, 2023. To participate in the call, please dial toll free (888) 660-6128 or (929) 203-0879 and use Conference ID 4021134. A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.civitasresources.com.

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.

About NGP

NGP is a premier private equity firm that believes energy is essential to progress. Founded in 1988, NGP is moving energy forward by investing in innovation and empowering energy entrepreneurs in natural resources and energy transition. With over $20 billion of cumulative equity commitments, NGP backs portfolio companies focused on responsibly solving and securing the energy needs of today and leading the way to a cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy future. For more information, visit www.ngpenergy.com.

