Black & Veatch Launches Front-End Engineering Study for DG Fuels

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Critical human infrastructure solutions leader Black & Veatch and DG Fuels LLC – an emerging leader in cellulosic drop-in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) – today announced they signed and began a binding agreement for Black & Veatch to perform a front-end loading (FEL-3) engineering report for DG Fuels’ launch project to be located in Louisiana.

The report involving a possible low-emission fuel manufacturing facility in St. James Parish along the Mississippi River is expected to be completed in eight to nine months, consistent with Washington, D.C.-based DG Fuels’ goal of reaching a final investment decision (FID) on the project in early 2024.

“ The DG Fuels facility is expected to create more than 600 new permanent union operating jobs and up to 2,100 construction jobs over three years,” said Michael C. Darcy, CEO of DG Fuels. ”If fully scaled up, the initial facility is projected to have a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production capacity of approximately 180 million gallons per year, which represents a carbon dioxide (CO2) savings of approximately 1.65 million metric tons compared to conventional jet fuel.”

DG Fuels has developed an innovative design system for utilizing renewable energy sources, such as agricultural and timber waste feedstock, to reduce aviation fuel’s carbon intensity score by 140 percent when compared to industry standards. DG Fuels estimates the facility would produce 120 million gallons of SAF per year on average, which would remove approximately 1.5 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere annually.

This project aligns with the federal government sponsored SAF Grand Challenge, which aims to help reduce cost, enhance sustainability and expand production of domestic SAF. The program looks to produce 3 billion gallons domestic sustainable aviation fuel per year, achieving a minimum of a 50 percent reduction in life cycle greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) compared to conventional fuel by 2030 and 100 percent projected aviation jet fuel use – or 35 billion gallons of annual production – by 2050.

“ Developing and expanding infrastructure in decarbonization and this important project involving biomass and creating clean, sustainable aviation fuel are key aspects of a global energy transition,” said Doug Miller, a Black & Veatch vice president and managing director. “ Black & Veatch remains committed to delivering solutions that lower carbon footprints in air travel, leveraging our experience from across the energy industry to more clean transportation fuels for the future.”

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2022 were US$4.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About DG Fuels

DG Fuels is building a low-CO2 life cycle emissions synthetic fuel system based on high carbon conversion technology that is targeting a 97% efficiency. The DG Fuels’ technology does not require the development of new engines or types of distribution infrastructure. DG Fuels’ innovative technology produces hydrogen via water electrolysis and biomass derived carbon replacement fuel for aircraft, and potentially for locomotives, vessels and trucks as well. DG Fuels delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits and the ability to materially address sustainability goals. If successful, DG Fuel’s carbon efficient solution will tie together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide SAF to its customers. Learn more at www.dgfuels.com.