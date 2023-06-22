David VS Goliath: How a Small Olympia Washington Law Firm, NorthStar Law Group, P.S. Triumphed Over the IRS

Nate Yanez shares his experience with Christopher Brown and NorthStar Law Group, P.S. and how they took his $2,000,000 in IRS fees and reduced it to $0.

OLYMPIA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a stunning legal victory that has reverberated throughout the tax and legal community, Christopher T. L. Brown from NorthStar Law Group, P.S., a distinguished law firm based in Olympia, Washington, has achieved a resounding victory against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in a high-stakes battle related to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Representing Nathan Yanez, the former owner of ASAP Business Solutions, LLC, a temporary staffing agency based in Chehalis, Washington, Brown took on the seemingly insurmountable challenge of contesting the IRS's assessment of penalties and interest exceeding $2,000,000 for the 2016 tax year.

The IRS alleged that ASAP Business Solutions failed to provide certain medical insurance information to its employees as required by the ACA, incurring a "failure to furnish" penalty. Additionally, the IRS claimed that the company neglected to notify the IRS that the necessary notification to employees had been completed, resulting in a "failure to file" penalty. Due to the large number of employees, approximately 3,800, the penalties assessed were exorbitant.

Undeterred by the magnitude of the case, Brown tirelessly investigated the circumstances and developed a compelling legal strategy. Through his meticulous research, Brown discovered that, contrary to the IRS's position, ASAP Business Solutions was only obligated to provide and file the ACA information for its "full-time employees," a group that numbered 58 at the time.

Through extensive negotiations and persuasive arguments, Brown succeeded in reducing the penalties to $30,000 by the end of 2022. Leveraging the first-time penalty abatement remedy, he further secured a reduction of $15,000. Finally, Brown demonstrated that due to the novelty of the ACA at the time, industry-wide confusion prevailed regarding the specific requirements. He established that ASAP Business Solutions had relied on the information available during the filing period, which led them to the erroneous conclusion that the ACA reporting obligations did not apply to their full-time employees.

As a result of Brown's relentless pursuit of justice, the IRS ultimately reduced the penalties to $0, vindicating Yanez and ASAP Business Solutions from the burdensome financial implications initially imposed.

This landmark victory underscores the importance of competent legal representation and sheds light on the evolving complexities surrounding the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. Brown's unwavering dedication to his client's cause has set a precedent that will empower other business owners and legal practitioners to challenge IRS penalties and assert their rights with confidence.

Christopher Brown, the esteemed attorney responsible for this triumph, expressed his gratitude to the court for recognizing the unique circumstances and delivering a just outcome. He commended Nathan Yanez for his trust and cooperation throughout the legal process, pledging to continue advocating for individuals facing overwhelming tax challenges.