Ancilia Inc., a Leading Web3 Security Company, Was Selected for Franklin Templeton's Incubator Program to Develop Web3 Security Solutions for Fintech Companies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ancilia, Inc., a web3 security company, has been selected for the prestigious Franklin Templeton's Incubator Program to collaborate with the global asset management firm on developing advanced web3 security solutions for fintech companies.

The Incubator Program by Franklin Templeton is aimed at fostering innovation in the fintech space and providing emerging companies with the resources and guidance they need to bring new and innovative products to market. Ancilia was chosen from a competitive field of applicants for its deep expertise in web3 security and its track record of delivering robust and reliable solutions to clients.

As part of the program, Ancilia will work closely with Franklin Templeton's team of experts to develop and implement cutting-edge security protocols for fintech companies that leverage web3 technologies. This collaboration will enable fintech companies to operate in a secure and compliant manner while harnessing the power of decentralized systems.

"We are thrilled to be selected for the Franklin Templeton Incubator Program and to collaborate with their team of experts on developing advanced security solutions for fintech companies," said Huagang Xie, CEO of Ancilia. "Our expertise in web3 security, combined with Franklin Templeton's extensive experience in the financial services industry, will enable us to create innovative and robust security solutions for the fintech sector."

“We are excited to welcome Ancilia to our Incubator Program and to collaborate with them on developing advanced web3 security solutions for fintech companies," said Margaret King, Vice President at Franklin Templeton's Incubator Program. "Ancilia's deep expertise in web3 security and their commitment to delivering innovative solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to foster innovation in the fintech space. Together, we are well-positioned to bring new and innovative security solutions to market that will benefit the entire industry.”

Through the collaboration between Ancilia and Franklin Templeton, fintech companies will have access to world-class web3 security solutions that enable them to focus on their core business activities without worrying about cybersecurity threats. Ancilia's cutting-edge technology and Franklin Templeton's experience and resources make for a powerful partnership that is poised to revolutionize the fintech industry.

About Ancilia:

Ancilia is a leading web3 security company that provides advanced security solutions for businesses that operate in decentralized environments. The company's expertise in web3 security enables it to deliver innovative and reliable security solutions to clients in the fintech, blockchain, and cryptocurrency sectors.

About Franklin Templeton:

Franklin Templeton is a global asset management firm that provides investment solutions to individuals, institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. With a history dating back to 1947, Franklin Templeton is one of the world's largest asset managers, with assets under management of over $1.5 trillion as of December 31, 2022.