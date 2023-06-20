Teleperformance Expands Microsoft Partnership to Launch TP GenAI, a Generative AI Platform to Make Enterprises More Efficient and Human-centric

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, today announced that it has signed a multi-year, US$185 million Azure Cloud commitment with Microsoft to deliver comprehensive Microsoft Cloud infrastructure solutions to clients. Through the partnership, Teleperformance is also leveraging Microsoft Azure artificial intelligence (AI) to launch TP GenAI, a new suite of AI solutions that enable faster, more efficient, and improved business processes that deliver enhanced customer experience.

TP GenAI seamlessly empowers organizations to rapidly and precisely pinpoint customers' needs and pain points across various touchpoints. Leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) through Microsoft Azure OpenAI, this comprehensive suite of generative AI tools allows advisors to accelerate response times and focus on customer needs with greater empathy. Teleperformance is also embedding TP GenAI to optimize its internal back office and support functions including HR, recruitment, finance, IT and training.

Initial client programs piloting the use of TP GenAI have produced significant efficiency, accuracy and customer experience benefits across a variety of industries. The company’s initial TP GenAI-powered programs have seen up to a 25% reduction in call handling time and a 20% reduction in email response times; increased customer satisfaction scores, and 90% improvement in accurately addressing customer needs, 35% increase in sales conversions, and near real-time insights on customer interactions.

“The launch of TP GenAI is just one more step in our transformation as a digital business services leader,” said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance Group. “We are a big promoter of blending ‘high tech’ with ‘high touch,’ combining artificial intelligence with real people and human empathy to deliver a more supportive and compassionate, human-centered customer experience. As an industry leader, we’re pleased to offer generative AI solutions to organizations to help automate simple, low-value tasks and enable our staff to focus on what matters most – building brand loyalty.”

The expanded Microsoft partnership also is fueling enhancements to Teleperformance’s existing AI-powered services using Microsoft’s Azure Cognitive Services. This includes:

TP Interact – an interaction analytics platform which leverages Azure Cognitive Services to extract and harness insights from all interactions including audio and digital conversations, to help create actionable business insights and drive customer experience enhancements.

TP Digital Floorwalker – a chatbot leveraging machine learning and analytics capabilities that helps Teleperformance’s experts resolve customer requests faster and more accurately.

StoryfAI - a multi-lingual translation engine which delivers automated translation services in real-time in more than 100 languages, thereby enabling customer care experts to respond across multiple languages more quickly and accurately.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group’s global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.