Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub Announces New Summer Seasonal Menu

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub today announced a sizzling new start to summer with a celebratory limited time menu at its 96 locations across the Northeast.

Running from June 19 through September, the limited time menu will feature delicious meals and cocktails sure to get you in the mood for summertime, including the Backyard BBQ combo and Fresh Strawberry Margarita. The delicious menu options include:

Appetizers

Nashville Hot Wings – A new seasonal twist on a legendary favorite! Our hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in our spicy Nashville Hot sauce. Reg. $ 11.99 XL $14.49

– A new seasonal twist on a legendary favorite! Our hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in our spicy Nashville Hot sauce. Lobster Flatbread – Crisp flatbread glazed with a garlic lemon butter sauce topped with sweet and tender lobster meat and fresh grape tomatoes, finished with mozzarella and provolone cheeses. $13.99

Entrees

Strawberry Chicken Salad – Fresh mixed greens with grilled chicken, ripe strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced almonds. Served with creamy poppyseed dressing. $13.99

– Fresh mixed greens with grilled chicken, ripe strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced almonds. Served with creamy poppyseed dressing. Sirloin & Baked Stuffed Shrimp Combo – A tender and juicy 8 oz. Top Sirloin flame broiled to perfection paired with jumbo shrimp filled with seafood stuffing. Served with one side. $21.99

– A tender and juicy 8 oz. Top Sirloin flame broiled to perfection paired with jumbo shrimp filled with seafood stuffing. Served with one side. Backyard BBQ Combo – Fall-off-the-bone St. Louis Ribs hand rubbed with our signature seasoning, hickory smoked for hours and basted with BBQ sauce. Paired with a grilled BBQ chicken breast and our broiled sirloin tips. Served with a warm honey-glazed biscuit, french fries and coleslaw. $24.99

– Fall-off-the-bone St. Louis Ribs hand rubbed with our signature seasoning, hickory smoked for hours and basted with BBQ sauce. Paired with a grilled BBQ chicken breast and our broiled sirloin tips. Served with a warm honey-glazed biscuit, french fries and coleslaw. Baked Coastal Combo – Baked stuffed shrimp, fish filet and sea scallops all baked with seasoned cracker crumbs and butter topped with sweet and tender lobster meat tossed in lemon sauce. Served with two sides and a fresh grilled lemon. $24.99

– Baked stuffed shrimp, fish filet and sea scallops all baked with seasoned cracker crumbs and butter topped with sweet and tender lobster meat tossed in lemon sauce. Served with two sides and a fresh grilled lemon. Colossal Lobster Roll –100% North Atlantic sweet and tender lobster meat blended with just the right amount of mayo and celery, piled high on a grilled brioche roll and served with french fries and coleslaw. $25.99

–100% North Atlantic sweet and tender lobster meat blended with just the right amount of mayo and celery, piled high on a grilled brioche roll and served with french fries and coleslaw. Hot Buttered Colossal Lobster Roll – Warm and buttery! 100% North Atlantic sweet and tender lobster meat piled high on a grilled brioche roll. Served with french fries and coleslaw. $27.99

Dessert

Key Lime Pie – A tangy, creamy, smooth ending to a great meal with a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream. $4.99

Beverages

Kona Big Wave – Liquid Aloha. A light golden ale with an island inspired taste.

– Liquid Aloha. A light golden ale with an island inspired taste. Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy – A crisp, wheat beer with a refreshing lemonade flavor.

– A crisp, wheat beer with a refreshing lemonade flavor. Fresh Strawberry Margarita – Individually handcrafted with fresh muddled strawberries, freshly squeezed lime juice and Casamigos Blanco 100% Agave Tequila. $11.69

– Individually handcrafted with fresh muddled strawberries, freshly squeezed lime juice and Casamigos Blanco 100% Agave Tequila. Fresh Strawberry Martini – Freshly muddled strawberries, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and RIPE® Cold-Pressed Agave citrus sour mix. Served with a sugar rim. $11.49

– Freshly muddled strawberries, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and RIPE® Cold-Pressed Agave citrus sour mix. Served with a sugar rim. Watermelon Spritzer – Summer Refreshment! Grey Goose® Essences Watermelon & Basil with a spritz of soda water and a dash of cranberry juice. $8.99

– Summer Refreshment! Grey Goose® Essences Watermelon & Basil with a spritz of soda water and a dash of cranberry juice. Frozen Lemonades – Zero proof! An all-natural, frosty non-alcoholic treat with just the right balance of sweet and tart. Choose: Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Splash or Raspberry Splash. $4.29

Items and prices may vary.

About the Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub is New England’s ﬁrst locally based casual restaurant company, established in 1952 at 99 State Street in Boston. Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, the Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub currently operates 96 restaurants throughout New England and upstate New York. For more information, please visit www.99restaurants.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/99restaurants, and Instagram @99restaurants