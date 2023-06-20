GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ Spray Paint by PPG brings fresh look and colors to shelves

PPG today announced six new contemporary colors and a fresh product label for the GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ spray paint and primer by PPG lineup.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced six new contemporary colors and a fresh product label for the GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ spray paint and primer by PPG lineup. This award-winning* product has changed the spray paint game with a lacquer-based formula that ensures a no-drip flawless finish with a five-minute dry time.

“It’s important that our products offer both innovative performance and a variety of color options so DIYers have an option for any project,” said Erin Lageman-Louies, PPG marketing manager, Glidden paint, Architectural Coatings. “Glidden Max Flex paint is the real deal – it guarantees surface coverage with fewer passes than a traditional spray pattern and consumers are sure to appreciate its ability to eliminate drips and streaks. And with the hot new color palette and redesigned label, it’s guaranteed to make their projects Insta material.”

According to a consumer survey conducted by Glidden, blue and green are considered the most modern and trendy colors when it comes to spray paint, with brown, green and beige the most earthy and natural. The survey also showed that black and blue are often used on outdoor furniture. The Glidden team considered this data when selecting the six new color offerings:

Glidden Max Flex All Surface spray paint – This interior/exterior paint + primer will not drip or streak and adheres to almost any surface or substrate, including wood, metal, plastic and vinyl. Newly available colors: Yukon Gold (PPG1209-4), Pale Moss Green (PPG1121-3), Everlasting (PPG1161-3) and Brown Clay (PPG1199-6)

Glidden Max Flex Exterior Fabric spray paint – Designed for outdoor fabrics, such as welcome mats and furniture cushions, this spray paint + primer helps rugs and fabrics maintain their original look and feel, while providing maximum ultraviolet (UV) protection to sun-exposed surfaces. Newly available colors: Suddenly Sapphire (PPG1242-7) and Black (PPG0000-06)

Now available in 22 all-surface, eight exterior fabric colors and two clear sealers, the full lineup of Glidden Max Flex spray paint is available exclusively at select HOME DEPOT® locations in the United States and nationwide at HomeDepot.com.

Learn more about Glidden paint at glidden.com.

*GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ spray paint and primer by PPG won The Home Depot's 2022 Innovation Award. Read more here.

