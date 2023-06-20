Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Announces VideoAmp as Primary Currency With Ten-year Agreement

CANNES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) joined VideoAmp at the Cannes Lions Festival to announce a ten-year currency agreement in front of an intimate group of advertising industry leaders. AMG is the first TV publisher to move forward with a deal of this kind, making VideoAmp their primary and preferred currency, effective immediately.

AMG’s decision comes as the industry shifts toward a multi-currency world, focusing on big data solutions instead of panels for measuring audiences. VideoAmp’s big dataset incorporates 39M households and multiple data sources, providing accurate, representative, and effective ways of measuring an advertiser’s media spend across screens.

“Reliable big data measurement is much needed and will save the industry. This is something we have been waiting on for a long time -- a company to come along and break the mold, to take us to the next level and to measure our channels properly,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “For Allen Media Group, that solution is VideoAmp.”

“What’s unique about this deal is Allen Media Group is the first to say VideoAmp is the primary currency, not the alternative. It’s a huge step forward for the entire industry as we are making measurement accurate and equitable for everyone,” said Ross McCray, VideoAmp’s Founder and CEO.

AMG’s Byron Allen and VideoAmp’s Ross McCray will take the stage to discuss the agreement at the VideoAmp Summit taking place on Wednesday, June 21 in Cannes.

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW, the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information visit: www.allenmedia.tv

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is an advertising measurement, planning and optimization platform increasing the value of advertising by redefining how media is valued, bought and sold. Our platform automates advertising workflows, deduplicates audiences across traditional TV, streaming video, digital media and walled gardens and connects media exposures to an advertiser’s sales. By unlocking new value for the entire ecosystem, our platform allows brands, agencies and ad sellers to align on VideoAmp’s independent measurement as a new media currency to transact against. We are powering a more effective three-way value exchange that is built to increase the return on media investment for advertisers, increase revenue for ad sellers and provide a better viewing experience for consumers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com