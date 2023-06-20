Render and VETRO announce integration that accelerates connectivity by streamlining the end-to-end connection process

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global leader in geospatial network construction technology, Render Networks, today announced an integration partnership with VETRO, the leading global provider of open, cloud-native fiber management system of record. This collaboration unifies market-leading geospatial construction management and fiber management capabilities to accelerate customer connectivity and efficiently maintain quality fiber infrastructure.

With significant public and private investment hitting the US market this year, the industry is preparing for peak deployment volumes and time-based delivery mandates to connect underserved locations. Proven solutions that streamline customer connections and network operations are therefore in high demand.

Render and VETRO both offer class-leading solutions with deep capabilities in their respective domains. Render's automated scope creation, work management, and real-time performance insights enable field and project teams to be hyper-productive, by streamlining the construction and maintenance of high-quality networks. VETRO serves as the network's design source and ultimate system of record, bridging the gap between GIS mapping and fiber operations, offering seamless data sharing and integrated workflows, and enabling operators to efficiently plan, design, build, and manage fiber networks.

This latest integration automates and simplifies the process from sign-up to ‘ready for connection’, removing all swivel chair processes between construction and operations. With two-way information flows and real-time geospatial data, Render and VETRO eliminate construction handover efforts, maintain 100% network data integrity, and significantly reduce time-to-connect.

"Network operators need to streamline everything as they rush to build the highest quality long-term fiber infrastructure in a new wave of integrated digital efficiency. We're taking this concept to the next level by turning our designs outward for pick up and actioning by construction management solutions and round tripping changes and as-builts back into VETRO as the system of record," said Will Mitchell, CEO at VETRO. "This partnership between VETRO and Render is exciting because it means network operators now have end-to-end visibility across the lifecycle to create their best network and continue to operate at optimized levels."

"Our and VETRO's ideology and approach is open and best-of-breed. By bringing our respective network construction and fiber management solutions together and utilizing class-leading API infrastructure, operators now have a superior and proven alternative to 'jack of all trade, master of some' and custom-developed solutions," said Sam Pratt, CEO at Render Networks. "Our collaboration and active partnership with VETRO dates back to 2018, and both companies are incredibly proud of the customer outcomes that have since become benchmarks for the industry. With this latest integration, we can confidently and efficiently enable the next generation of networks, significantly reduce cost to build and operate, and most importantly - connect communities in record time."

The platforms' integration and partnership has already enabled construction to connection timelines of just ten weeks, doubled monthly customer drop targets, and in empower, delivered by Craighead Electric's recently completed cooperative build, installed over 14,000 service locations in under three years.

"Utilizing the VETRO and Render integration has been transformative for us at empower. Their agile software solutions have allowed us to build networks faster than ever before. Render's construction platform and VETRO's system of record seamlessly integrate geospatial data, streamlining operations and delivering real-time insights. Our partnership with VETRO and Render has truly revolutionized our end-to-end network construction and management processes," said Jeremiah Sloan, CEO of Craighead Electric Cooperative and empower. "With the high level of interoperability between the two solutions, empower was able to deploy over 3,000 miles of fiber network infrastructure 20 months ahead of schedule and 14% under budget."

Render and VETRO will host a webinar with empower on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 pm ET to share project examples of how this collaboration significantly streamlines network deployment and operations. To register, visit https://bit.ly/vetro-render.

About VETRO

VETRO builds software that makes it radically simpler and faster for broadband providers to plan, design, deploy, and operate their fiber optic networks. Our map-based SaaS platform is easier to use and more powerful than traditional tools, and enables network owners, operators, and sponsors to benefit from a modern, integrated, and connected digital hub for their physical network assets. Learn more about VETRO at vetrofibermap.com.

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators and construction teams. Through the automation of manual tasks and improved utilization of resources, Render’s end-to-end geospatial network construction platform eliminates all paper-based processes, achieving real-time progress transparency and generating time and cost efficiencies of 30% while improving visibility and control across global telco infrastructure rollouts. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.