Emerson Amusements Joins Bar Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bar Partners, an Amuze company backed by Surge Private Equity, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Emerson Amusements, the leading provider of amusement games, ATMs, and jukeboxes to the greater New York City bar, hospitality, and entertainment markets.

The collaboration between Bar Partners and Emerson Amusements marks the culmination of a 10+ year relationship between Stephen Lahti, Co-Founder of Bar Partners (Austin, TX), and Ken Goldberg, President of Emerson Amusements (Woodside, NY). Since the inception of Bar Partners, Ken has been a trusted mentor while sharing a vision of delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to customers.

Mr. Lahti, as CFO of the Amuze companies, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership saying, "I’ve known Ken for over a decade, and his voice has been instrumental in the success of Bar Partners. We share a commitment to excellence as ‘The Best in Amusement’. The formal partnership with Emerson Amusements is a natural progression that will allow us to leverage our collective strengths. Together, we will redefine standards in the amusement industry and bring unparalleled value to our customers."

Mr. Goldberg, an industry icon (serving as President of the Amusement and Music Association of New York, Inc., for the past fifteen years), will continue his involvement as a key partner. With an illustrious 80+ year history, Emerson Amusements is a respected name in the industry, providing the latest amusement, music, and gaming solutions. He remarked, "I am thrilled to formalize my longstanding relationship with Bar Partners through this partnership. By joining forces, our new organization is now primed to aggressively penetrate and expand our presence throughout the greater New York metro region. We are now uniquely equipped to offer more comprehensive support services to our locations."

Emerson Amusements’ rich history and expertise, coupled with Bar Partners' leadership and resources, will drive the joint success as the premier names in nationwide amusement route operations.

About Amuze and Bar Partners

For the past decade, Amuze has developed proprietary, customized electronic massage chairs and hurricane simulators featuring in-house live telemetry monitoring and maintenance services primarily for trampoline parks, amusement facilities, and truck stops. Bar Partners operates the same model but for an expanded lineup of games such as arcade basketball, photobooths, claw machines, etc., with a heavier presence in bars. Amuze and Bar Partners provide their clients with a hassle and investment-free way to keep their patrons engaged while generating additional revenue from otherwise unused space.