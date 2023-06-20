School is Out, Free Pizza is In. California Pizza Kitchen Launches New “Kids Eat Free” Promotion for Summer.

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, is launching a brand new “Kids Eat Free” program effective now through July 31, 2023.

Families dining in, taking out, or ordering online through CPK.com can enjoy a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée, all day Monday through Thursday. The program is designed to help families make their summer meal decisions easier and give kids the CPK menu classics they love – including the brand’s famous kids curly mac n cheese and the original BBQ chicken pizza.

“We know our CPK Moms and Dads are always looking for an easy family meal solution during their jam-packed summer days,” said Dana Ball, Marketing Manager at CPK. “We hope this promotion helps make their dining decision a little easier because there is nothing better than a classic California-style pizza during summer. We look forward to seeing our CPK guests and their families, wherever they choose to join us!”

Please visit cpk.com/kidseatfree for more information on this special, including terms, conditions, pricing, and exclusions.

