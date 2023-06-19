VBA Announces Partnership With MPX to Provide Healthcare Payers With an Integrated Solution for Communications Management

GERMANTOWN, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VBA announced today its partnership with MPX to offer a solution for high-touch communications by integrating the HealthLinq® portal with VBASoftware and VBAGateway for a seamless payer experience.

The integration with VBASoftware provides enrollment, claims, authorizations and other necessary data to support member and provider communications with no file feeds to manage. The integration with VBAGateway provides access to the HealthLinq® portal through the VBAGateway Administrator portal and automatically displays digital copies of communications within the portal.

"The integration of MPX and the HealthLinq® platform within VBASoftware and VBAGateway offers turnkey implementation for our clients with customized packages based on their business needs,” said Mike Clayton, President & CEO of VBA.

“By streamlining their high-volume communications, healthcare payers can increase efficiency while also improving customer satisfaction.”

This partnership will provide payers with personalized communication solutions that meet their specific requirements while elevating member and provider interactions with state-of-the-art technology and hands-on expertise in communications, design, security and bi-directional data integration.

To learn more about VBA’s preferred partners and our integrated suite of technology solutions, contact us today at vbasales@vbasoftware.com.

About VBA

VBA is a leading-edge healthcare technology company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides a suite of technology solutions for benefits administration, user experience, customer support, business insight and more. Learn more at vbasoftware.com.

About MPX

MPX is a leading provider of custom-designed, fully integrated, cloud-based critical customer communication solutions specially tuned for the varied needs of healthcare, health insurance and other highly regulated industries. Learn more at mpxlinq.com.