Sonaca Signs the Biggest Contract in Its History Sonaca Signs the Biggest Contract in Its History

BOURGET, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonaca agrees 3 major contracts with Airbus: Sonaca becomes a supplier of flaps for the Airbus A321, and extends its historical contribution for the supply of A320 and A350 slats. For Sonaca Group, this is a major step forward in its diversification strategy. Combined together these agreements represent the biggest commercial success ever signed by Sonaca.

This contract for the A321, Airbus' new long-range single-aisle aircraft, marks the Belgian manufacturer's expansion. Sonaca will be relying on 3 of its major sites: Belgium, Brazil and Romania to supply these components. This new mission will involve no less than 160 people in Sonaca's teams.

Sonaca has also been confirmed as the supplier of all slats for the successful A320 and A350 programs. This shows the continuing confidence in one of its major components and confirms Sonaca's industrial robustness and competitiveness.

The Belgian industrial flagship will develop new technologies with the installation of a mechanical machine tool for large parts. This solution, which is more sustainable than current processes, will enable Sonaca to continue its efforts towards a greener aeronautics industry. Investments of over €40 million are planned to support these new developments, including the construction of a new production building, which will include surface treatment, drawing and routing of parts.

"This new partnership marks an important milestone in our relationship with Airbus. We've been partners for almost 40 years, and I'm delighted to see our collaboration reaching new heights for the decade to come," says Yves Delatte, CEO of the Group