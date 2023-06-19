Igloo’s Bestselling Trailmate® Expands Into a Hardside Cooler Series; Makes Debut at Outdoor Retailer Summer Trade Show

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Igloo revealed the brand-new, expanded Trailmate Series of high-performance hardside coolers at Outdoor Retailer Summer trade show. Made in the USA, these two rugged, adventure-ready ice chests officially join the ranks of Igloo’s established, bestselling Trailmate Journey cooler with all-terrain wheels, marking the first time Igloo broadened Trailmate into a family of varied hardside cooler sizes. The all-new series — featuring the Trailmate 25 Qt Cooler and Trailmate 50 Qt Cooler — is available now at igloocoolers.com/trailmate.

“Over the past 76 years, Igloo has become a legacy brand that Americans associate with summer essentials, long-lasting outdoor fun and keeping things cool. To continue enhancing the adventures of our customers, we built upon our immensely popular and bestselling wheeled Trailmate Journey cooler to include two new durable, high-performance hardside coolers that are made at our manufacturing facility in Texas. We see our expanded Trailmate Series bringing people together to create more memories for many generations, and we are so proud to be a part of their enjoyment,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo.

Igloo designed the new Trailmate Series of hardside coolers with a focus on durability and better performance. With a heavy-duty blow-molded construction, each Trailmate style features extra-thick 1.5-inch foam-insulated walls for longer ice retention, a lockable lid with a leak-resistant gasket, new and easy-to-use two finger Sure-Lock™ latches, dual-sized self-draining cup holders, wider handles, oversized hinges and more.

Both the 25-quart Trailmate ($99.99, fits up to 38 standard 12-ounce cans) and the 50-quart Trailmate ($129.99, fits up to 81 standard 12-ounce cans) come in carbonite, bone and spruce colorways and can be purchased at igloocoolers.com/trailmate, while supplies last.

Earlier this year, Igloo also released a collection of Trailmate softsides — three rugged, weather-resistant high-performance cooler bags that mark the company’s first time expanding its bestselling Trailmate Journey cooler line into softsides. The entire Trailmate Series can be found at igloocoolers.com/trailmate.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.