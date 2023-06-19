SFL — Signing of a 5-year €835 Million Sustainability-linked Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility, Including Three ESG Performance Indicators

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY) has signed an €835 million revolving bank credit facility.

The 5-year facility (plus two 1-year extension options) partially replaces existing lines and also enhances the Group’s liquidity.

The new credit facility includes a margin adjustment mechanism based on three ESG performance indicators consistent with the Group’s objectives and strategy in terms of carbon emissions reduction, asset certification and rating awarded by GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, which analyses and compares the ESG performance and best practices of companies active in the sector).

“This transaction, which, carried out in an uncertain financial environment, reflects the robustness of SFL’s balance sheet, makes it possible to refinance existing lines and gives SFL the means to seize growth opportunities,” said Dimitri Boulte, Chief Executive Officer of SFL.

The credit facility has been syndicated through a high-quality banking pool of ten leading banks. BNP Paribas and CaixaBank acted as sustainability coordinators, while BNP Paribas also acted as transaction coordinator and facility agent.

