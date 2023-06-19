Aviation Capital Group Announces Lease Agreements with TAAG Angola Airlines for Four Airbus A220 Aircraft

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced that it has entered into long-term leases with TAAG Angola Airlines for four new Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered to TAAG in 2025 from ACG’s order book with Airbus.

“On behalf of ACG, we’re truly honored and proud to be a business partner of TAAG Angola Airlines, supporting its growth and expansion plans with the modern and environmentally friendly A220-300 aircraft. This state-of-the-art equipment, with its comfort, low noise and fuel economy characteristics will support TAAG’s mission to reopen markets, tap into new destinations and increase the connectivity options with more frequencies,” said Tom Baker, CEO and President of ACG.

“The incorporation of four new A220 aircraft under the agreement with ACG is a clear sign of our international credibility and a major milestone in renewing the TAAG fleet. We are deeply committed to growing the company by leveraging our market share and destination portfolio. Our passengers will benefit from higher connectivity options while planning their trips and a greater flight experience overall, as the Airbus A220 is a smart, tech-advanced equipment suitable for nowadays gadgets,” said Eduardo Fairen, CEO of TAAG Angola Airlines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement unless required by law.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2023, leased to roughly 95 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

About TAAG Angola Airlines

TAAG Angola Airlines was founded in 1938 and it is based in Luanda, Angola's capital city. For more than 80 years TAAG has connected Angolans with its key domestic and international markets. TAAG is the leading airline in the country, recognized worldwide for its strong high-yield market, having grown its current network to 14 domestic and 13 international destinations. Its fleet allows, in addition to passenger transport, air cargo services which have become essential for Angola´s growth and development. TAAG is a company that prides itself on a strong track record of service and performance excellence.

