Qarbon Aerospace and Supernal Announce Partnership to Revolutionize the eVTOL Industry with Qarbon Aerospace's Induction Welding Technology and Supernal's Air Mobility Expertise

RED OAK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qarbon Aerospace, Inc. (Qarbon), a premier manufacturer of medium to large complex composite components and assemblies, is proud to announce its partnership with Supernal LLC, a leading Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle company. Through this partnership, Supernal and Qarbon will scale Qarbon’s unique welding technology to revolutionize the assembly process of Supernal's thermoplastic carbon composite vehicle structure enabling readiness for high-rate manufacture from the start of the program.

Qarbon Aerospace's expertise in advanced composite manufacturing and thermoplastic technologies, combined with Supernal's visionary air mobility solutions, forms the foundation for this transformative collaboration. Qarbon Aerospace's thermoplastic induction welding technology, offers numerous advantages, including reduced weight, cycle times and cost, improved joint strength, enhanced repeatability, minimal material waste and flexible assembly fixturing eliminating the need for high-cost staged tooling and infrastructure. By leveraging Qarbon Aerospace's established induction welding process, the collaboration will streamline the assembly process delivering high-quality composite components for Supernal's visionary eVTOL vehicles.

The partnership between Qarbon Aerospace and Supernal highlights their shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainability in the aerospace industry. The combination of their expertise and resources will revolutionize the assembly process for eVTOL vehicles advancing the development of a sustainable Advanced Air Mobility industry.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Supernal and apply our groundbreaking thermoplastic induction welding technology to the assembly of their thermoplastic carbon composite vehicle structure," said Pete Wick, CEO of Qarbon Aerospace. "By merging our extensive experience in composite manufacturing with Supernal's innovative air mobility solutions, this collaboration will bring a revolutionary transformation to the manufacturing process for air mobility vehicles. This partnership represents a momentous achievement in propelling the future of high-volume urban air mobility."

“Supernal is thrilled to partner with Qarbon Aerospace to advance rate-enabling manufacturing processes for the AAM industry,” said Jaiwon Shin, president of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal. “By incorporating advanced materials and processes in our manufacturing strategy from the start, Supernal will be prepared to expand eVTOL vehicle production capacity to meet demand surges when the industry takes off.”

About Qarbon Aerospace

Qarbon Aerospace, headquartered in Red Oak, Texas, is a premier manufacturer of cutting-edge composite components and assemblies, with products installed on the most advanced commercial and military aircraft and spacecraft. Qarbon Aerospace operates nearly two million square feet of factory space across three facilities located in Red Oak, Texas, Milledgeville, Georgia, and Rayong, Thailand. Qarbon Aerospace has vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities from component fabrication through large-scale assembly as well as world-leading proprietary thermoplastics technologies. Qarbon Aerospace has longstanding relationships with blue-chip OEM customers and a diversified product portfolio across a variety of successful commercial, defense, and business jet platforms. Qarbon Aerospace has the capabilities and resources to solve the market’s toughest challenges with Quality Assured. You can find more information at www.QarbonAerospace.com.

About Supernal

Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.