Brasada Ranch Introduces New Bungalows with Cascade Views and Luxury Touches

POWELL BUTTE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brasada Ranch, the residential resort community near Bend, OR featuring unmatched panoramic views of the Cascade Range from nearly all of its 1,800 acres, is debuting its new luxury adults-only offering this summer: Cascade Bungalows.

Where mountain air meets modern design, the 16 Cascade Bungalows offer a heightened hospitality experience in a private, adults-only enclave. Guests are invited to step into their private hot tub and soak. In addition, guests can choose to lounge by the fireplace, float in the adults-only Cascade Pool, or choose hiking, horseback and golfing adventures. Designed to be a retreat from modern life, Cascade Bungalows invite guests to connect with high desert nature while relaxing and enjoying the resort’s many amenities and experiences.

“Cascade Bungalows were developed out of a desire to offer an experience that’s as transformative and as unique as our views,” said Brent Martin, Managing Director at Brasada Ranch. “Available exclusively for adults 21+, from couples to small gathering and even group retreats, Cascade Bungalows offer a peaceful, restorative and private sanctuary where guests can relax and enjoy the sweeping mountain vistas and rugged terrain of Central Oregon along with luxury resort amenities.”

Designed with a modern mountain-meets-Scandinavian aesthetic, Cascade Bungalows feature a sunken living room with a centerpiece fireplace and ample seating for lounging, expansive windows and doors, a private patio and hot tub to soak up the fresh air, a luxurious king bed, and a well-appointed mini-bar for Sisters Coffee Company espresso and curated local treats. Each room also features artwork from Bend artist Lindsay Gilmore; Kelsi Cross, an artist and printmaker who grew up in Central Oregon; or Linne Hutto, a printmaker who creates art from salvaged trees and lumber.

“In designing Cascade Bungalows, we wanted to showcase and support the work of local and nature-inspired artists, while enhancing the tranquility and revitalization that a stay at Brasada Ranch offers,” said Martin.

Reservations for Cascade Bungalows are now available at Brasada.com, with prices starting from $799/night.

Guests staying at Cascade Bungalows have access to Brasada Ranch’s signature resort amenities including:

Golf: Brasada Canyons is also known as the Best 18 Views in Central Oregon, and new in 2022, The Golf Shed will feature three covered and heated hitting bays, as well as the Foresight Golf Simulator

Athletics and Fitness: The 22,000-square-foot facility features all new cardio equipment, Peloton bikes, strength training equipment, regular classes (yoga, core, pilates, more), tennis and pickleball, and multiple pools and spas

Brasada Trails: A full-service equestrian club surrounded by endless equestrian trails and adventures

The Hideout: Spaces and activities designed for resort’s younger guests

Spa Brasada: Signature boutique wellness experiences

General Store: The resort’s one-stop-shop mercantile offering everything from lattes and local art to farm-fresh eggs and customizable Ranch Platters

Culinary: Two restaurants including The Ranch House and Range Restaurant & Bar, led by chef Karl Holl

Outdoor: Miles of hiking and biking trails, stocked ponds, and the Ranch-famous s’mores over multiple fire pits with the Ranch’s ever-present Cascade Mountain view

For more information about Cascade Bungalows, please visit Brasada.com. For renderings, visit here.

About Brasada Ranch

Just east of Bend, Oregon, Brasada Ranch is a residential resort community featuring unmatched panoramic views of the Cascade Range from nearly all 1,800 acres. The resort features a 22,000 square-foot Athletic Center, Brasada Canyons 18 hole golf course and Club, an Equestrian Club surrounded by endless BLM trails, and multiple pools. Resort accommodations include the Ranch House Suites, Sage Canyon Cabins available in 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom configurations, and Cascade Bungalows, which are situated around the adult-only Cascade Pool. Range Restaurant & Bar operates seasonally, and The Ranch House serves three meals daily, year-round. Wedding, event and group meeting facilities at the resort offer 12,000 square feet of Gold LEED-certified meeting and event venues, including the iconic Barn, expansive Range Lawn, timeless Trestle Bridge, and more. The Ranch-famous housemade s’mores are served fireside at three outdoor locations. The Ranch is proud to be included in Travel + Leisure’s Top 10 Resorts in the West and Conde Nast Traveler’s Top 5 Resorts in the Pacific Northwest.