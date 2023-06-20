Motown Records Enters the Metaverse with Exclusive Events and Immersive Second Life Experience

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second Life, the virtual world pioneer created by Linden Lab, announced today a new partnership with Motown Records, the legendary record label and arm of Capitol Music Group (CMG), and STYNGR, the first platform that bridges the worlds of music and gaming. The collaboration includes the launch of Motown Records, a new immersive music experience and venue in Second Life that will be the home to in-world appearances by top classic and contemporary Motown artists.

The venue opens with interactive experiences that celebrate the iconic Motown sound. Visitors to Motown Records can snag Styngs, which will allow Second Life Residents to attach Motown Records music snippets to their avatars. There is also a dedicated Motown Records radio station in Second Life curated by Motown and STYNGR. New Motown experiences and content will follow throughout 2023 including events with both classic and contemporary Motown artists.

The digital immersive experience is the first of its kind for Motown Records. The partnership is enabled by STYNGR’s licensing, technology, and platform which imports curated music from major and indie labels.

“Motown Records has always been at the forefront of culture and innovation, expanding the perceptions of what is to what could be. As the convergence of music, culture, and tech continue to redefine the way fans experience music, partnerships like this enhance that connection building an even greater community among music lovers.” said Alex Williams, VP Gaming Strategy and Business Development, Motown Records.

“Motown Records stands apart as one of the most innovative and purpose-driven record labels in history. We’re thrilled this unprecedented partnership with Second Life will provide fans of the label’s trail-blazing artists with an unparalleled immersive experience. Virtual spaces like this one give fans an entirely new way to build communities around the artists and music they love,” said Alvaro Velilla, Senior Vice President, New Business, UMG.

“We are excited to power enriched user experiences in Second Life using Motown’s legendary music to tell stories and enhance engagement,” adds Alex Tarrand, COO of STYNGR.

“Our goal in seeking partnerships and opportunities to collaborate is to improve, enhance, and enrich the in-world experiences of Second Life residents,” said Brad Oberwager, Executive Chairman of Linden Lab. “Working with Motown Records and STYNGR to bring the timeless music of one of the most iconic music brands in the world to our community is an extraordinary opportunity for Second Life, and we’re excited to work together to bring this to existing as well as new residents, looking to experience the music of Motown Records in an entirely new way.”

Preview the immersive experience ahead of the launch, in these images here. To learn more or to visit Motown Records in Second Life, visit https://second.life/motown.

About Second Life

Second Life, developed and operated by Linden Research, Inc. (“Linden Lab”), is the groundbreaking virtual world enjoyed by millions around the globe. First launched in 2003, Second Life has since gone on to boast nearly two billion user creations and a vibrant $650 million USD economy. Founded in 1999, Linden Lab creates social platforms and licensed money services that empower people to create, share, and benefit from virtual experiences. To learn more, visit secondlife.com.

About Motown Records

Motown Records is one of the world’s most important and iconic record companies, having played a pivotal role in the development and popularization of soul music, R&B, and pop. Founded in Detroit in 1959 by Berry Gordy, Jr., Motown quickly gained recognition for its unique "Motown Sound," a fusion of catchy melodies, soulful vocals, and polished orchestration that appealed to young people of all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Throughout its illustrious history, Motown has been home to some of the most talented and influential artists in popular music history, including Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Martha & The Vandellas, The Four Tops and The Jackson 5, among numerous others. These artists not only shaped the sound of the label but also defined an era in American music, contributing to the broader civil rights movement and helping to break down racial barriers. Today, Motown Records continues to uphold its legacy as a leading force in popular culture, fostering the careers of contemporary artists such as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, KEM and Ne-Yo, and preserving the timeless work of its legendary musicians.

About STYNGR

The STYNGR platform bridges the worlds of music and gaming. Providing globally licensed music, with access to 100 million+ tracks, STYNGR’s proprietary platform and SDKs simplify the licensing and delivery of music, exclusive drops, user analytics, and royalty payments into any gaming platform. STYNGR also sponsors in-game artist activations, see more at: www.STYNGR.com/creatorsfund