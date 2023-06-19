Elliptic Labs Signs Proof of Concept Agreement with a Top PC OEM Unleashing Advanced New User Experiences

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices today, has signed a proof-of-concept agreement with a top PC OEM to unleash advanced user experiences. The PC OEM is evaluating Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ to drive innovation, enabling a frictionless user experience across its complete product portfolio.

“Working with this top PC maker to introduce new advanced features by leveraging our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ demonstrates our technological leadership in Artificial Intelligence, ultrasound, and sensor fusion,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “The PC OEMs continue to recognize that Elliptic Labs’ leadership role in 100% software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensors enhances their value proposition to end-users by adding critical and transformative user experiences to their devices. End-users are much more sophisticated, and top PC OEMs are searching for features that make their devices smarter and more responsive. Utilizing the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, these devices will anticipate the user’s intentions and goals, leading to a more convenient and efficient user experience, all while ensuring privacy, security, and lower power consumption. Our AI Virtual Smart Sensors empower top PC OEMs to create such experiences and products, empowering them to make their devices smarter, greener, and more human-friendly.”

