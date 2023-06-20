Unblu and Objectway Partner to Enhance Digital Customer Experience for Wealth Firms

MILAN & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unblu, leading Conversational Engagement Platform, and Objectway, top 100 global provider of as-a-service software and services for financial institutions, have announced a strategic partnership to enable wealth and investment firms to build more successful, effective and profitable client relationships.

By integrating Unblu’s capabilities, Objectway enhances their Omnichannel Client Lifecycle Management solutions to provide personalised digital advice, boost online onboarding and conversions, and to exploit customer-facing time more effectively.

The pooling of Unblu’s and Objectway’s solutions offers a superior client experience by enhancing client-advisor digital communication and collaboration tools, improving customer satisfaction and streamlining operations for financial institutions, ultimately leading to investors’ trust increase and growth in AUM for wealth and investment managers.

Clients will also benefit from enhanced secure data handling, flexible cloud deployment and full compliance with the regulators, having Unblu achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification last year.

The partnership focuses on two initial cases for client interaction management: ongoing relationship management and the help desk. With the help desk integration, financial institutions will be able to provide swift, seamless digital support in a secure environment. The relationship management capabilities will ensure that clients and relationship managers have all the tools at their disposal to schedule one-to-one meetings, interact, and collaborate across devices and channels.

“At Unblu, we understand the role that communication plays in a wealth management context. Advisors need to be available on the channel of the client’s choice to build long-term relationships, and the challenge is to make this communication secure and compliant,” said Luc Haldimann, CEO at Unblu. “We’re confident that this partnership will ensure that Objectway’s customers have all the tools they need to provide meaningful advice and meet their evolving expectations.”

“Objectway shares with Unblu the same technology-forward mindset. This makes us able to offer ongoing innovation and support within our partnership, to ensure financial institutions stay ahead of industry trends and emerging technologies,” said Alberto Cuccu, Chief Solution Officer at Objectway. “Together, we bring on the market customisable, scalable, and seamlessly integrable solutions that allow for their quick implementation, but also ensure that our customers can offer a truly hybrid service thanks to an enhanced digital offering.”

Moving forward, Unblu and Objectway plan to explore new use cases and functionalities, allowing financial institutions to benefit from an ever-expanding array of digital engagement and collaboration tools.