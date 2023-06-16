ZT Corporate’s Healthcare Portfolio Entity Altus Community Healthcare Acquires Exceptional Emergency Center’s 14 Texas Locations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZT Corporate, a private equity firm that specializes in healthcare and automotive investments, today announced that its portfolio company, Altus Community Healthcare, has acquired Exceptional Emergency Center, a community based provider of freestanding emergency centers operating 14 locations across Texas. Adding to the company’s existing healthcare portfolio, this acquisition makes Altus Community Healthcare the largest operator of freestanding emergency centers in Texas with 30 locations throughout the state.

Taseer Badar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZT Corporate, said, “Exceptional Emergency Center is an excellent addition to our portfolio and a major step for us in becoming the largest freestanding emergency room operator in Texas. We are proud to broaden our reach in new communities and enhance areas we serve. With our expanded resources and economies of scale, ZT Corporate is ready to take an even larger role in driving momentum for innovation and growth within the healthcare sector.”

Kraig Killough, Executive Chairman of Altus Community Healthcare, said, “ZT Corporate and Altus Community Healthcare have a reputation for taking healthcare facilities to the next level through optimization and efficiencies, enabling physicians to focus on delivering excellent care to patients. We are excited to serve the communities with this acquisition.”

Brandon Moreno, President of Altus Community Healthcare, said, “Our focus on improving community-based healthcare has proved successful, and today’s announcement is a testament to our team’s relentless efforts to scale a model that puts the physician and patient front and center.”

Sheheryar Shah, Chief Investment Officer of ZT Corporate, said, “Altus is in a growth mode through acquisitions and this is indeed an exceptional acquisition for ZT Corporate. We are partnering with payors, empowering physicians and providing world class care to our patients.”

Exceptional Emergency Center operates locations in Beaumont, Orange, Port Arthur, Harlingen, Livingston, Brownsville, Amarillo, Lubbock, Tyler, Fort Worth, and Garland. The acquisition brings a total of 30 freestanding emergency centers to ZT Corporate’s healthcare portfolio company Altus Community Healthcare. Currently, it operates six locations in Austin, in addition to four Altus Emergency Centers in Baytown, Lake Jackson, Lumberton and Waxahachie. In 2018, ZT Corporate also acquired six Neighbors Emergency Centers in the Greater Houston area.

ZT Corporate’s dynamic healthcare portfolio has been essential to the firm’s 25+ years of success. The collective strength of the portfolio has been optimized to provide exponential growth for the company but also provide essential services to the communities it serves.

About ZT Corporate

Established in 1997, ZT Corporate is a Houston-based private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. The firm focuses on healthcare and auto dealerships as core investment verticals. ZT Corporate’s investment team collaborates with its operators to support the day-to-day operations of the firm’s portfolio investments. This close collaboration drives value creation by developing stronger operator-investor relationships, cross-functional expertise, and a deeper understanding of the target industries. Since its founding, ZT Corporate has successfully completed more than 60+ investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities with multiple liquidity events for its investors. The team provides full-service wealth management services to its clients and investors and creates value through a broad range of financial channels, including traditional and alternative investments. For more information: www.ztcorporate.com