Generational Equity Advises Dixie Cullen Interests in its Sale to Briarwood Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Dixie Cullen Interests, Inc. to Briarwood Partners. The transaction closed June 7, 2023.

Dixie Cullen Interests (DCI), located in Houston, Texas, is a temporary and long-term storage facility for large industrial equipment, machinery, and materials, with heavy lift capacity. The Company can customize storage facilities to meet a customer's specific needs. DCI operates with a philosophy that the Company is an extension of its customers’ operations.

DCI operates from six separate locations within Houston. Five are located within a three-mile radius of the Houston ports and another location is sixteen miles away with access to the ports by rail. DCI has over one million square feet of indoor storage space with over 150,000 that is climate controlled, and it has additional storage capacity outdoors. The Company has heavy lift capacity to accommodate over 400,000 pounds and also offers several value added services to complement storage for its customers which include transloading, grounding, crating, unloading, and reloading.

Briarwood Partners (BWP), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a private investment firm that invests in middle-market companies across the United States. Briarwood has specific expertise in industrial services, waste, infrastructure, transportation, logistics, light manufacturing, aviation, midstream and downstream service businesses. Since launching in January 2021, Briarwood has been building a diversified portfolio of businesses that, over time, are expected to generate outsized returns on capital for its investors.

Briarwood seeks to partner with successful entrepreneurs and assist them in increasing the value of their business over time. Given the profile of its investor base, BWP has the ability to hold investments forever or sell opportunistically. DCI represents Briarwood’s third platform investment since launching in January 2021.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior Managing Director, Cory Strickland with the support of Vice President, M&A, Vanessa Christian successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with DCI.

“We congratulate Dixie Cullen on their pioneering the FTZ Industrial Storage and Heavy Equipment Handling industry in the Port of Houston,” said Strickland.

Strickland added, “What a pleasure it has been to represent Cathy James and Elizabeth Perez, the President and CFO of DCI in the transition of such a uniquely successful business. I know that Briarwood Partners will continue to build on their outstanding legacy.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.