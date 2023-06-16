KBRA Assigns Ratings to the Senior Notes and Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares Issued by abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a rating of ‘AAA’ for Senior Notes and ‘AA-’ to the Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares (“MRPS”) issued by abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FAX) (“FAX” or the “Fund”).

The Fund is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is a non-diversified closed-end investment fund. The investment adviser to the Fund is abrdn Asia Limited and the subadviser is abrdn Investments Limited. The Fund had its Initial Public Offering in April 1986, and its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FAX. The Fund invests primarily in Asia-Pacific debt securities.

Key Credit Considerations

The ratings are driven primarily by FAX’s asset coverage, liquidity and management experience. As of March 31, 2023, senior asset coverage and total asset coverage was 364% and 314%, respectively.

Rating Sensitivities

Changes in asset coverage can occur throughout the life of a transaction. These variations can often be driven by changes to the Fund’s NAV, which can be due to actual or anticipated defaults and losses, as well as reassessment of the underlying asset values. The KBRA ratings process, however, incorporates a certain degree of tolerance to changes in asset coverage levels. A deterioration in asset coverage levels below the Investment Company Act of 1940 requirements and the Fund manager’s inability to liquidate assets and demonstrate intention to cure within the allowed 30-day period could impact the current ratings.

