Nespresso Launches “Vertuo Pop World” in Toronto

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Nespresso unveils Vertuo Pop World, a vibrant and immersive pop-up experience perfect for all ages at Stackt Market in Toronto. Open to the public today through Sunday, June 18, Vertuo Pop World celebrates the launch of the new Vertuo Pop machine – the smallest and most stylish Vertuo ever.

As you enter the space, you are guided through a series of playful and colourful environments that pay tribute to the colourways of the new Vertuo Pop machine, including:

The Pacific Blue Room – Feel the energy all around you as you explore a kaleidoscopic universe.

The Spicy Red Room – An ode to the beloved cup of coffee; step into an over-sized coffee cup for a fun photo moment.

The Mango Yellow Room – A celebration of morning coffee routines with an unexpected twist.

The Aqua Mint Room – Relax in the outdoor garden and enjoy the tranquillity of nature right in the heart of the city.

The experience culminates at the Pop Café where guests are invited to discover the #UnforgettableTaste of a Nespresso coffee with complimentary seasonal recipes made by Nespresso baristas including the new Pacific Blue Latte, Watermelon Fizz, Aqua Mint Splash, Mango Yellow Ice Pop, and Coconut Latte. Nespresso’s bestselling classic recipes, everything from iced coffee to lattes, will also be available and complimentary for guests.

In addition to complimentary coffee, guests can spin a prize wheel for the chance to win a variety of exciting prizes, including a brand new Vertuo Pop machine, as well as shop additional Nespresso products.

While supplies last, the first 100 guests each day will also take home a complimentary, sustainable LOOP cup made from recovered coffee bean husks. Open for a limited time, this free activity is the perfect Father’s Day weekend outing!

Vertuo Pop World will be open today, June 16 from 11 am to 9 pm, Saturday, June 17 from 10 am to 9 pm, and Sunday, June 18 from 10 am to 6 pm at Stackt Market located at 28 Bathurst Street in Toronto. For more information, please visit: https://www.nespresso.com/ca/en/vertuo-pop-world-event.

ABOUT NESTLÉ NESPRESSO SA:

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 140,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of over 6,500 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 74 markets and has over 13,000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.