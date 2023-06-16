Rockefeller Global Family Office Welcomes Three Private Advisor Teams, Increasing Presence in New York, Winter Park, and San Francisco

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Global Family Office (“Rockefeller”), the wealth management division of Rockefeller Capital Management, today announced the addition of three Private Advisor teams – Hayes Wealth Partners, of New York, NY; Lien DeGrace Wealth Partners, of Winter Park, FL; and NPKD Wealth Partners, of San Francisco, CA.

Hayes Wealth Partners is led by Managing Director and Private Advisor Mary W. Hayes, who brings nearly 25 years of experience to the firm. Hayes was recognized by Forbes as a 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and 2023 Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisor. Prior to joining Rockefeller, she was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at First Republic Investment Management. Previously, Hayes spent 11 years at US Trust as a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager. Hayes Wealth Partners also includes Jonathan Mazzeo, Associate Vice President and Senior Client Associate, and will report to Michael Outlaw, National Field Director of Rockefeller Global Family Office.

Lien DeGrace Wealth Partners is led by Managing Director and Private Advisors Sabina H. Lien and Christopher DeGrace and includes Wealth Manager Duncan Wheeler, Senior Client Associate Allison Booher, and Team Director of Operations Ekaterina Slepkova. Lien brings 25 years’ experience to the firm, including previous work as a financial advisor at Truist and Sun Trust. DeGrace also brings more than two decades of experience advising high-net-worth individuals at various firms, including Bear Stearns, Smith Barney, and Baird. The five-person group joins from Truist Investment Services and will report to Kristen Sario, Southeast Divisional Director of Rockefeller Global Family Office.

NPKD Wealth Partners is led by Managing Directors and Private Advisors Kristin Nicholson, Elizabeth Palomeque, Lisa Kitchin, and Senior Vice President and Private Advisor Leah D’Agostino and includes Registered Client Associate Sierra Macken and Client Associates Eshani Patel and Joyce Wu. The seven-person team was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Top Wealth Management Teams High Net Worth in 2022 and as a Best-in-State Wealth Management Team in 2023. The team joins from First Republic and will report to Brian Riley, Pacific Northwest Divisional Director of Rockefeller Global Family Office. Prior to joining Rockefeller, Nicholson worked as a Portfolio Manager at Bay Isle Financial, which was acquired by First Republic in 2004. She also spent five years with a Marin-based investment firm as an equity analyst. Palomeque worked as a Portfolio Manager at Bay Isle for 12 years and is a Certified Grief Recovery Specialist. Kitchin served as a Wealth Manager at First Republic Investment Management where she had a contributing role in Technology and Real Estate sector research and was also a leader in the firm’s Sustainable and Responsible Investment platform. D’Agostino previously spent nearly 20 years at Lincoln Financial, WHV Investment Management, and First Republic in a variety of financial advisory and operations roles.

“We’re excited to welcome these accomplished professionals and their outstanding teams to Rockefeller,” said Outlaw. “We’re looking forward to having them as colleagues and as partners in delivering the unparalleled capabilities of Rockefeller Capital Management to their clients.”

“We continue to build our company and expand our presence in key markets with elite private advisor teams like Hayes Wealth Partners, Lien DeGrace Wealth Partners, and NPKD Wealth Partners,” said Christopher Dupuy, Co-President of Rockefeller Global Family Office. “We are delighted they’ve chosen Rockefeller as the best place to serve their clients and develop their practices.”

To learn more about Hayes Wealth Partners, click here; about Lien DeGrace Wealth Partners, click here; and about NPKD Wealth Partners, click here.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent financial advisory services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from 40 locations across the United States and one in London. As of March 31, 2023, the Firm was responsible for over $100 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Asset Management, and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.

The Forbes rankings discussed above were designated in 2022 and 2023 and remain in effect for a period of one year until new rankings are released. Each advisor – selected by SHOOK Research – is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management. No compensation has been provided in connection with obtaining or using this award.