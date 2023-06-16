Inamori Foundation Announces 2023 Kyoto Prize Laureates

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Inamori Foundation today announced the latest laureates of its Kyoto Prize, Japan’s highest private award for global achievement, in the categories of Advanced Technology, Basic Sciences, and Arts and Philosophy. Complete details are online: https://www.kyotoprize.org/en

Each laureate will receive a diploma, a 20-karat gold medal, and a monetary award of 100 million yen (more than US$700,000) during the 38th annual Kyoto Prize ceremony, Nov. 10 in Japan. Laureates will subsequently convene for the 23rd annual Kyoto Prize Symposium in San Diego, Calif. in March 2024, and the Kyoto Prize at Oxford events in Oxford, UK, in May 2024.

The 2023 Kyoto Prize Laureates

In Advanced Technology, the 2023 Kyoto Prize laureate is reproductive biologist Ryuzo Yanagimachi, D.Sc., professor emeritus, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, who has made revolutionary contributions to both obstetric medicine and mammalian embryology through his research and development of assisted reproductive technologies. In particular, Prof. Yanagimachi’s work has led to practical methods of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) at a time of declining birthrates in many nations — offering new possibilities to couples who would otherwise be unable to have children.

In Basic Sciences, the 2023 Kyoto Prize laureate is mathematician and physicist Elliott Lieb, Ph.D., professor of mathematics and Higgins Professor of Physics emeritus, Princeton University. Prof. Lieb established a foundation for mathematical research in fields such as physics, chemistry, and quantum information science using many-body physics, while making significant contributions to mathematical analysis as well. Among many other applications, his research supports next-generation technologies in quantum computing which will harness the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems too complex for today’s computers.

In Arts and Philosophy, the 2023 Kyoto Prize laureate is Nalini Malani, an international artist specializing in a broad range of visual genres including video, projection, painting and drawing installations. Her childhood experience as a refugee during the partition of India and Pakistan gives her art unique power to elevate the oppressed and express the voices of the voiceless, contributing to a decentralization of art. Her works have been shown worldwide, most recently in a solo exhibition that concluded June 11, 2023 at The National Gallery, London.

About the Inamori Foundation and the Kyoto Prize

The Kyoto Prize is an international award bestowed by the non-profit Inamori Foundation to honor those who have contributed significantly to the scientific, cultural, and spiritual betterment of humankind. The Foundation was established in 1984 by the late Dr. Kazuo Inamori, who served as founder and chairman emeritus of Kyocera Corporation; founder and honorary adviser to KDDI Corporation; and chairman emeritus and honorary adviser to Japan Airlines. Inamori created the Kyoto Prize in line with his belief that a human being has no higher calling than to strive for the greater good of humanity and the world, and that the future of humanity can be assured only though a balance of scientific progress and spiritual depth.

Counting the 2023 recipients, the Kyoto Prize has honored 121 laureates worldwide — 120 individuals and one group (the Nobel Foundation). Individual laureates range from scientists, engineers and researchers to philosophers, painters, architects, sculptors, musicians and film directors. For more information, see: https://www.kyotoprize.org/en.